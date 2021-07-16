Trump Didn’t Represent the Real American People (Letters)





I am writing to you in response to the letter published in the Sunday, July 4 edition of The Republican titled We Never Had a President Like Donald Trump. The author states that Joe Biden doesn’t know where he is half the time. I remember Donald Trump going to California after the big forest fires. He called the fire-decimated town Pleasant and had to be told twice that the town was called Paradise. I guess Donald Trump also doesn’t know where he is all the time.

In early 2020, COVID hit the country. Donald Trump said it was a hoax and would have disappeared in April. That’s it, July 2021 and people are still dying. Trump has said we should inject disinfectants, possibly place certain types of lights inside the body, or use unproven drugs. Joe Biden took the advice of doctors and scientists and said we should wear masks and social distancing. I’ll give credit to Donald Trump for the little vaccine. I will also give him credit for many of the 600,000+ deaths. Some hoaxes.

Trump pushed his way past other dignitaries in an attempt to have their picture taken. On another occasion, he leaves the stage and ignores other world leaders. He represented us as a people. Are these the kind of people we are?

Am I okay with everything Joe Biden has done? No. Do I disagree with everything Donald Trump has done? No. But I’ll say this: It’s refreshing to have a president who is less rude, less arrogant, less narcissistic, more civil, more willing to listen to the experts and who we are as a people.

Shirley Bliss, Ware

