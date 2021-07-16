HASSAN: Attempts to criminalize beating wife face Sharia-compliant pushback in Pakistan





Farzana Hassan

Civil society and religious groups remain on a perilous collision course in sharia-entrenched Pakistan. This unfortunate showdown has historically hampered social progress in the country, where women, children and minorities continue to suffer the worst possible insults.

The final line concerns the Domestic Violence (Protection and Prevention) Bill, 2021, tabled by Civil Rights Minister Shireen Mazari in April 2021.

The bill seeks to criminalize beating one’s wife. He is also seeking redress for other victims of domestic violence, including those who experience verbal abuse, physical abuse, threats of abandonment and threats of second marriage, with polygamy being permitted in Pakistan.

Retrograde forces, however, have sought to revise the bill for the express purpose of determining its compliance with Sharia law as applied in Pakistan. The bill was sent back to the lower legislature after being defeated by a vote in the Senate.

Babar Awan, advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on parliamentary affairs, wrote to the speaker of the country’s assembly saying that most importantly it is pointed out that the bill contravenes Islamic (injunctions) and the fashion of life enshrined in the responsibility of the State in article 31. of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The conservative elements have served as an obstacle to progress in politics and society, even then. Many clerics have opposed the law saying that such a bill is tantamount to following Western mores and standards, which is anathema to most Pakistanis.

They fear the destruction of the family structure, where patriarchy has reigned supreme, and where men have often used force to impose their will on their families. The Muslim husband is considered the head of the family. He exercises his authority to discipline his wife, including lightly hitting her. Orthodox Islam bestows this authority on men as stated in verse 4:34 of the Quran, where the husband can use physical force to tame his rebellious wife.

Many have thus objected that any bill that appears to contravene both the letter and the purpose of the Qur’an should be brought to scrutiny.

This point of view is, of course, mired in literalism and the oblivion of the great tenets of Islam. The Qur’an also supports the value of justice and benevolence in society. It stresses the importance of treating all citizens with respect and humanity.

The principles of Adl (justice) and Ihsan (Benevolence) should supersede any literal application of certain specific Islamic prescriptions. Any law debated in the Pakistani parliament must not ignore these normative principles. Wherever there is an apparent contradiction between specificity and normative Islam, the latter must prevail.

Critics of the bill, both religious and legislators, have forgotten this fundamental principle. Incidents of domestic violence have increased 200% in the past 18 months or so, apparently due to the Covid-related hardships Pakistani families face. 90% of victims of domestic violence are women and young children.

In this scenario, the bill would in no way contravene the spirit of the Qur’an. On the contrary, ensuring the protection of weak and vulnerable members of society is in full accordance with the main principles of Islam. It is indeed imperative that such a law comes into force where patriarchy prevails.

It is crucial that the domestic violence bill, 2021, does not end up in the trash of history for being deemed un-Islamic.

