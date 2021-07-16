Britain’s dilemma, a rush for Central Asia and Ukraine drifts east

To receive China Influence Monitor directly to your inbox, sign up here

GATHER THE USUAL SUSPECTS

On July 9, Britain gathered 21 friendly countries of the 47 members Coalition for Media Freedom to issue a joint statement protesting the media crackdown in Hong Kong. They were very worried, so it wasn’t exactly megaphone diplomacy. The main interest here are the numbers: only 16 registered last time, when the coalition complained about China’s persecution of Zhang Zhan, a citizen journalist who challenged government accounts of the Covid-19 pandemic. This time around Japan and Italy were notable newcomers, which is good. But none of the African or Latin American member coalitions have taken part in a reminder of how Chinese influence prevails outside of major Western countries.

Warnings abound in London: Ken McCallum, director of MI5 (UK security service), said hostile states (Russia and China) now compete with terrorism as a domestic threat. And a new scathing report MEPs from the Foreign Affairs Committee stressed the danger of a lax examination of foreign investments in sensitive industries.

But Britain still wants both. Following the call of the Minister of Finance Rishi Sunak to qualify, Prime Minister Boris Johnson caricatures critics of Chinese money as fork-demonstrator of opponents. (Read more about the disputed sale to China of Britain’s largest semiconductor manufacturer here).

The tone in Washington, DC is quite different. State Department blasted horrific abuses in Xinjiang and warned companies doing business there of a high risk of violating US law. Similar guidelines on Hong Kong are expected soon. It will be interesting to see how Apple, Disney, HSBC and others react. The choice is binary: appease the party state and risk Western anger, or vice versa.

The European Union is also on the case. He published new advice on supply chains that use forced labor (without explicitly mentioning China). European Parliament votes on new strategy for China, and MEPs push for an investment deal with Taiwan, while the comprehensive investment deal with mainland China remains stuck. Here is a useful roundup increasingly hawkish views of MPs on China.

The EU also has launched an ambitious new infrastructure plan to compete with the China Belt and Road Initiative. A good place to start would be in its own backyard: poor connectivity in the eastern half of the continent is the lasting legacy of the division of Europe in the communist era. Addressing this is supposed to be the work of the Three Seas Initiative. However, this framework of 12 countries covering the Adriatic, the Baltic and the Black Sea generates more speak than action. Still, Greece attended last week’s summit as a guest and Japan is on board.

A small step forward: Montenegro has restructured its crushing $ 1 billion debt to China, with the help of American and French banks. Hopefully other cash-strapped countries take a closer look at Chinese infrastructure projects in the future.

As its influence wanes in the EU, the PRC’s recent success lies in Ukraine, where policymakers are increasingly infuriated by Western inattention. President Volodymyr Zelensky had a friendly phone call with Xi Jinping, who stressed his support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity. This is a potential sticking point with Chinese leaders allegedly close to Vladimir Putin, who has just published a trial claiming that Ukraine is not a real country.

Xis another interesting phone call this week was with Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Turkish leader repulsed slowly on Uyghurs, saying they should be treated equally. The report of the meeting by the States Parties is rather different, highlighting China’s economic aid to the ailing Turkish economy. Turkey is a center of Uyghur unrest. China doesn’t like it. Something is going to give well to keep you posted.

In the middle of security void created by the US withdrawal, China is booster its engagement with Afghanistan’s Central Asian neighbors. Foreign Minister Wang Yi was tour the region and Told to the Taliban to permanently sever their links with terrorism. The Taliban have already said they will not shelter Uyghur fighters. So it will be fine.

China seems to be particularly focused on Tajikistan, the poorest of the five Central Asian states, with a tempting mix of infrastructure and other aids.

ECONOMIC NEWS

Estonia is to counter Chinese dominance in the rare earth supply chain. The country’s Soviet heritage includes expertise in refining these metals, vital in most high-tech electronics. They are not really rare, but difficult to deal with.

Huawei is attractive the Swedish court ruling that excluded it from 5G networks in the country.

Serbia, the hotspot of state party influence in Europe, has agreed to produce the Sinopharm vaccine.

WHAT WAS READING

What does China want with the genetic data of your unborn baby? Reuters investigation.

A new Japanese defense assessment highlights Taiwan

Andrew S. Erickson and Gabriel Collins in Foreign Affairs, on why we don’t need to crawl for help from China on climate change

A BBC investigation on foreigners helping promote PRC propaganda

Next-generation microchip research in the Belgian city of Leuven is the frontline of the technological struggle, according to Bloomberg

British schools in China must teach a CCP approved study programme

This useful news database on the travels of the leaders of the PRC

A Burning Piece by Charlie Campbell in Time on the erasure of linguistic and ethnic diversity in China. (Suchines room from last week is also excellent)

Coda Storys Makuna Berkatsashvili, Mariam Kiparoidze and Katia Patin and Michael Newton of CEPA contributed this week to China Influence Monitor, a joint project of CEPA and Coda Story.