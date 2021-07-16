Iwan Fals Gives Jokowi Message Regarding Oxygen Crisis





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Musician Iwan Falswrote a message to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the Covid-19 pandemic that is still raging in Indonesia today. The message was delivered via his social media when he commented on Jokowi’s statement regarding efforts to provide oxygen to the community. “Keep calm, Mr. President. Take care of your health. Hopefully this epidemic will pass soon”, cooked Iwan Faux. Daily cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia have continued to increase in recent times. Indonesia again recorded the world’s highest daily Covid-19 case on Thursday (7/15). Positive cases of the corona virus in Indonesia have increased by 56,757, and this is the latest record. Meanwhile, in new deaths, Indonesia is in second place with 982 people. The first position is occupied by Brazil with 1,552 people deceased. Amid the daily increase in cases, many Indonesians find it difficult to access or obtain oxygen. President Jokowi said oxygen requirements have increased in recent times. Medical oxygen is needed for Covid-19 patients in hospitals and isolation areas. “As is known, the increase in COVID-19 cases is still happening and this has led to an increase in the national demand for oxygen for the treatment of COVID-19,” Jokowi said. As a result, Jokowi said the government was trying to secure the supply of medical oxygen amid an increase in nationwide COVID-19 cases. “We are working with national industries to secure the supply and distribution of the medical oxygen that the community needs,” President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said in a press release on Friday (7/16). Several companies were invited to cooperate, such as PT Aneka Gas Industri Tbk and PT Samator. Jokowi said both companies have increased production to increase oxygen stocks. Earlier, the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, said 10,000 imported oxygen concentrators would start arriving within the next 3 to 4 days. The arrival of the device is expected to meet national needs for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. “We hope that in the next three to four days (10,000 imported oxygen concentrators) will start entering Indonesia,” Luhut said in the statement of mutual cooperation of government, unions and employers regarding the emergency PPKM. . (chri / fjr)



