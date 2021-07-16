Donald Trump files a complaint against the giants of social networks Facebook and Twitter





Former President Donald Trump has announced his intention to file class action lawsuits against several Big Tech companies that have removed him from their platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. However, many call it nothing more than a performative gesture with almost no chance of success. On July 7, Trump announced he was filing a series of lawsuits against Google, Facebook and Twitter alongside their CEOs. “We demand an end to the shadow ban, the end of silence, the end of the blacklist, of disappearance and of cancellation,” Trump said at a press conference in Bedminster , New Jersey. Trump’s attorneys filed the class action lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida that day.

In the lawsuit against Facebook, the authors argue that “the accused Facebook has increasingly engaged in impermissible censorship resulting from the threat of legislative action, of an erroneous use of section 230 of the law on Communications, 47 USC 230, and voluntary participation in joint activities with federal actors ”. and the “status of Facebook thus exceeds that of a private company to become that of a state actor”. All three lawsuits resonate with these notions of social media acting as state actors. Specifically, Trump’s lawyers want to suggest that the social media in question enacted their bans against him after congressional hearings forced social media to change their policies. Unfortunately, the threshold for determining whether a subject is a government actor regarding the First Amendment is unusually high. The lawsuit also doesn’t understand how section 230 works in that it doesn’t dictate which sites are allowed to moderate their content.

Lyle Solomon, senior attorney for Oak View Law Group, also says the defendants could make a similar argument to Trump’s to counter them, saying, “If the government forces Facebook to allow content they don’t like on their platform, it effectively violates Facebook’s freedom of expression to determine what they choose to allow on their property. “

The story continues

What is much more interesting about the trial is what it will mean from a political point of view.

“The lawsuits that former President Donald Trump filed against Facebook, Twitter and Google on July 7 are a smart policy move. However, they are unlikely to succeed and set a dangerous course for relations between the government and the private companies, ”he added. argues Justin Crump, CEO of Sibylline, a risk intelligence and advisory firm. “They keep Trump relevant to voters, play on the conservative force of painting Big Tech as the liberal bogeyman, and on the back of his case, Save America PAC has texted followers asking for donations the PAC could. use to help pro-Trump candidates in future elections. “

Others see it as a chance to challenge the status quo. “This is another case where technology is ahead of the law,” argues Cesar Melgoza, CEO of the non-partisan civic engagement platform Moxy. “Lawmakers must therefore catch up in a rapidly changing environment, perhaps by bringing the matter to the highest courts where lawmakers can challenge Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996.”

Melgoza believes Trump’s trial signals a larger trend with social media that needs attention, regardless of the validity of the nature of the trial.

Washington Examiner Videos

Keywords:

Original author: Christopher Hutton

Place of Origin: Donald Trump files a lawsuit against social media giants Facebook and Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-files-suit-against-030000800.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos