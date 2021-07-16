Turkey celebrates five years since failed coup





A radically reshaped Turkey yesterday marked five years since a failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On a balmy night on July 15, 2016, a rebel faction of the army attempted to take over the country, using warplanes and tanks to attack government buildings.

Some 250 people – in addition to at least 24 plotters – died and more than 2,000 were injured in the chaos that followed as Erdogan rallied his supporters on the streets.

“July 15 is the victory of the nation, of the national will and of those who believe in democracy,” the president said at a memorial service to the victims in parliament in Ankara.

Since then, the impact of the fateful night has been felt in almost every aspect of Turkish life, including education, the judiciary and rulers.

Less than a year after the coup attempt, Erdogan called a referendum to turn Turkish parliamentary democracy into an executive presidency, and narrowly won it.

July 15 is now a public holiday and Erdogan has called on his supporters to come forward in numbers at commemorative events across Turkey.

Turkey claims US preacher Fethullah Gulen plotted the coup using members of his network in the military.

Washington’s refusal to extradite Gulen has been a constant irritant to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allied relations.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday that Turkey had laid off 23,364 military personnel in the fight against Gulen’s network.

More than 321,000 people have been detained in total since 2016, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Most were subsequently released.

Nearly 4,000 judges and prosecutors have been sacked, among more than 100,000 public sector employees dismissed or suspended because of alleged links to Gulen.

Courts have sentenced 3,000 people to life imprisonment, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency, while 4,890 defendants were sentenced for links to the attempted coup.

Erdogan showed no signs of slowing down on Wednesday.

“We will follow (his movement) until his last limb is neutralized,” he said.

