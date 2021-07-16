PM Modi to Meet Today with Chief Ministers of Six States and Review Covid-19 Situation | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a virtual meeting on Friday with chief ministers from six states where cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are on the rise, officials familiar with the development informed HT earlier this week. These states – Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha and Maharashtra – have seen a marked increase in Covid-19 cases in several districts in the recent past. Read also | At Covid-19 review meeting with northeastern states, Prime Minister Modi worries about rush of tourists The Prime Minister’s interaction with the chief ministers of those six states will end on the heels of a similar virtual meeting with the chief ministers of the Northeast Territories earlier Tuesday. There, Prime Minister Modi expressed his concerns over the influx of unmasked tourists to hill stations and markets, calling for more emphasis on micro-containment areas. “The number of Covid-19 cases is increasing,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, addressing chief ministers present at the meeting, “We need to take strict action to curb the situation at the micro-level.” Prime Minister Modi also said officials should keep an eye out for the different variants of Covid-19 that are currently being investigated by experts. “We have to keep an eye on every variant of Covid-19. Timely prevention and treatment are very important in such a dynamic situation, ”he said. The Prime Minister’s meeting on Friday is expected to focus on the overall Covid-19 situation and review vaccination progress in six states – Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha and Maharashtra. As many as 73.4% of new Covid-19 cases in India have been reported in those states, with the exception of Kerala, the central government said earlier this week. In total, 55 districts across the country reported a Covid-19 test positivity rate of more than 10% during the week ending July 13. Read also | Don’t Take Covid Third Wave Forecast As ‘Weather Update’, Government Says Of those six regions, Odisha and Tamil Nadu feature high on the list of states complaining of an acute vaccine shortage. In fact, Odisha halted her Covid-19 vaccination campaign due to the unavailability of sufficient doses earlier this week. “Covishield’s allocation for July is 2.5 million doses while we need at least 2.83 million doses for the second dose this month,” said Health Secretary of Odisha, PK Mohapatra, adding that the vaccination campaign would not start until the next shipment of doses of Covishield arrived. Tamil Nadu also reported facing an ongoing vaccine shortage earlier last week. As of Saturday, 18 districts ran out of vaccines. On Sunday evening, five lakh doses of Covishield were dispatched, correcting the situation for a while.

