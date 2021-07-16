Arizona Election Auditors Seek More Records, Voters Call on Donald Trump Sharpiegate Judiciary Committee Twitter Maricopa County





Contractors hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to oversee a partisan review of the 2020 election said Thursday they did not have enough information to complete their report, and urged lawmakers to assign more cases and polling voters at home.

GOP audit officials described a wide variety of reasons why their review is taking months longer than the 60 days originally planned, including confusion over damaged ballots and lack of access to some data. . They described the delays in a meeting broadcast live on Capitol Hill Thursday and watched by thousands of people.

As the audit drags on, some Republicans fear the spectacle of largely discredited operations could scare voters away in next year’s election. Yet, as long as he continues, he is providing fodder for former President Donald Trump and other Republicans making bogus fraud claims and vague allegations about voting issues.

A manual count of a statistical sample of ballots matched the machine count, and two post-election audits revealed no tampering with the machines. Trump lost Arizona by 10,457 votes.

Trump released a statement after the hearing highlighting several misleading claims.

Senate Speaker Karen Fann told reporters after the meeting that she is still considering new procedures in the audit, which focuses on the vote count in Arizona’s larger Maricopa County county. .

Senate Republicans had planned to poll homes and ask people about their voting habits, but in May they dropped the idea under pressure from the U.S. Department of Justice, which warned the effort could violate laws against voter intimidation. Fann said Thursday she would consult with lawyers before deciding whether or not to prosecute.

Fann and Judicial Committee Chairman Warren Petersen used the Senate subpoena power to take control of Maricopa County voting machines and ballots after Trump claimed without evidence that the 2020 election had been rigged against him in Arizona and other battlefield states.

The Senate hired Cyber ​​Ninjas to oversee an audit. The small cybersecurity consulting firm is run by a Trump supporter who has been spreading conspiracy theories supporting Trump’s bogus fraud claims. The review calls for hand-counting 2.1 million ballots and forensic assessment of voting machines, servers and other data. The company had no previous election experience, and election administration experts say it does not follow reliable procedures.

Listeners began the hearing trying to rehabilitate their image after election experts pointed out a litany of procedural flaws and security breaches. They showed a highly produced video describing their security and documentation processes and explained in detail the work to preserve data integrity.

Cyber ​​Ninjas CEO Doug Logan and two other Ben Cotton, head of data analytics firm CyFIR and former Republican Secretary of State Ken Bennett, who serves as the liaison between the Senate and listeners raised a number of questions, many of which are misleading or erroneous, which they believe could be resolved with more data or the cooperation of Maricopa County. The Republican-controlled county supervisory board called auditors incompetent and refused to cooperate.

It’s been one of the hardest things with this audit is not having that feedback loop, Logan said.

Jack Sellers, the Republican chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement that listeners portray as suspicious what is actually normal and well known to people who work in elections.

What we heard today represents an alternate reality that has spiraled out of control since the November general election, Sellers wrote.

Fann has repeatedly said that no audit results will be released until a full report is made. But Logan and Cotton made several claims in their plea for more information. Among the documents they are looking for are images of postal ballot envelopes, security keys for administrator-level access to voting machines, copies of Internet routers, a diagram of the county network and a copy. from the county voter registration database.

Cotton said the antivirus software on the vote counting machines had not been updated since 2019. The county responded that the machines are air gap or disconnected from the internet to prevent remote hacking.

Installing security patches would change the certified system, “county officials wrote on Twitter.

Logan pointed out that the ballots were not lined up between the front and back, saying the offset could allow ink to flow and be counted for the wrong candidate on the other side, although he has not provided any evidence that this is happening.

The allegation points to the Sharpiegate conspiracy theory that emerged in the days following the election. Election experts say the bleeding does not affect the vote count, as bubbles on one side of a ballot do not match those on the other, and any ballot that appears to vote for more. a candidate would be flagged.

Logan also said the recount teams struggled to match damaged ballots to their duplicates. Ballots unreadable by machines are duplicated by bipartite teams, with the original set aside and the double counted. And he said there are inconsistent voter registration records that cannot be reconciled without more data.

There is no constitutional mechanism to reverse President Joe Bidens’ victory, and Fann has repeatedly said that the audit was only meant to identify improvements for future elections. But Trump and many of his supporters are hoping Arizona’s audit will support his fraud claims and lead to similar reviews elsewhere.

Auditors and lawmakers took issue with Maricopa County’s argument that machines supplied to the Senate cannot be used in future elections because they have been manipulated by uncertified individuals. The county on Wednesday approved $ 2.8 million to lease new machinery for the 2022 election.

We have exactly a bit-by-bit picture of these systems as we received them, Cotton said. We did not modify, we did not change any chips, we did not access anything other than the hard drives of these systems.

Meanwhile, a Maricopa County judge ruled on Thursday that the audit records were public documents under the state’s Open Records Act, dismissing Senate lawyers’ argument that the records kept by Cyber ​​Ninjas and other private companies did not need to be made public.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/arizona-election-auditors-seek-more-records-voter-canvass-maricopa-county-republicans-senate-donald-trump-arizona-b1885119.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos