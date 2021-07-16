Biden’s admission draws Cold War inspiration with ‘hotline’ with China





(NEXSTAR) Drawing inspiration from the days of the Cold War, the Biden administration is said to be seeking to set up a hotline situation with China. The concept, as explained at CNN by a U.S. official and a separate source familiar with the idea, is to create an encrypted emergency communication hotline between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (or their national security officials) as a way to share timely warnings or information. For example, the CNN report indicated that Biden or Xi would be able to share urgent communications regarding military movements or warning messages sent regarding cyber attacks. Olivia Rodrigo meets Biden and Fauci to help get young people vaccinated

The concept seems somewhat similar to the Moscow-Washington hotline or hotline, as it was more commonly (and wrongly) known to be established during the Cold War to facilitate direct communication between the White House and the Soviet Union. time. The idea of ​​a US-China hotline has also been circulating since the Obama administration, CNN says, although it has not been actively pursued. If the Biden administration intends to move forward, Chinese officials would obviously have to agree to the plan. And even then, it’s unclear whether Xi or his top officials would use the tool in the quick way Biden is hoping for. As the White House recently Noted, China had not provided information specifically related to its early knowledge and information regarding the COVID-19 outbreak and the global pandemic that followed, questioning the effectiveness of the idea as a whole. Ideally, the emergency hotline would facilitate rapid communication between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to CNN sources. (Nicolas Asfouri / AFP via Getty Images) China wins race to make semiconductor chips, says Senator Cornyn

The Pentagon has also previously encountered roadblocks with a similar strategic hotline to quickly engage with China on diplomatic and defense matters, as noted by CNN. Kurt Campbell, the U.S. National Security Council’s coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, previously confirmed such a hotline in a May discussion hosted by the Financial Times, but hinted at its ineffectiveness in the past. “So we have a hotline, it’s known to have, the two times we used it, just rang in an empty room for hours,” he said, according to Reuters.



