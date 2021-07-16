A prominent Conservative peer close to Boris Johnson has demanded nearly 6,000 spending in Westminster as he has given just six speeches in the House of Lords since 2020.

Lord McInnes of Kilwinning, a veteran behind the scenes of the Scottish Conservatives, is expected to play a key role in shaping a strategy to strengthen the Union and counter independence.

It was announced last week that he was leaving his post as party leader in Scotland after 20 years to take on a new post as Special Advisor to the Prime Minister.

The former Edinburgh councilor, a former board member of the Better Together campaign that successfully won a no vote in the 2014 referendum, is an ally of former leader Ruth Davidson.

According to the British Parliament website, McInnes claimed 5,994 between April and November 2020 for his work in the House of Lords – although he only gave six speeches at that time.

Daily peer fees were temporarily halved to reflect changes in working practices at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the maximum Lords could claim to be reduced from 323 per day to 162.

Most peers do not receive a salary but can claim a stipend for the costs associated with attending Westminster.

In April 2020, McInnes delivered a speech and recorded two days of attendance. He charged the taxpayer 324 for his work.

A month later, during the pandemic, he attended three days, gave a speech on Syria, and charged 486.

During the summer, June, he attended 10 times but did not speak once, but claimed 1,620 expenses.

McInnes spoke twice in July about East Africa and then about reopening churches. 972 has been registered.

The Lords did not sit in August, but in September the new adviser delivered a speech and then charged 972.

In October, an allowance of 810 was given to attend 10 days and give a speech while in November he charged the same for attending 12 times, but he did not speak once.

From December to February, which is the last publication of financial support for members, he attended several times but did not claim any expenses.

An SNP spokesperson said: As Tories cut universal credit to hard-pressed working families in Scotland and recoup the foreign aid that the world’s poorest depend on, McInnes is demanding 300 a day of Lords’ allowances without pour nothing at all for weeks at a time.

Cashing in six thousand for the total sum of six statements is hugely lucrative for what McInness apparently considers a casual pastime.

The Lords in themselves are an insult to democracy. There are only six Scottish Conservative MPs because the Tory brand is so toxic in Scotland that most of their candidates would not be elected to the local bowling club committee.

Instead, the Tories are beefing up their ranks with men and women like McInnes soon to be joined by Baroness Ruth Davidson so they can impose their views on how Scotland is governed without ever responding to the electorate at the polls.

This is yet another reason why Scotland will have the right to choose a better and fairer future as an independent country. “

A Conservative spokesperson said: “Mark McInnes takes his responsibility to seriously review the legislation, including sitting on two select committees, and his work is not limited to speeches in the chamber.”

