Indonesia calls on the world to stand up together and be stronger at the G20

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit almost every country in the world, including Indonesia. Therefore, President Joko Widodo calls on the whole world to recover and recover together from the “infection” of the pandemic that has struck since last year.

Jokowi said that the spirit of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger” is also Indonesia’s mission in the G20 presidency next year.

“Let’s build trust and solidarity to achieve common goals. This spirit will also be carried by Indonesia during the Indonesian presidency of the G20 next year with the theme Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Here, we will highlight the spirit of collective global leadership for pandemic recovery and inclusive global growth. Jokowi said in a written statement.

Jokowi also urged strengthening cooperation and solidarity between countries. This must be done in order to achieve the goal of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals or (SDGs) by 2030.

In addition, Jokowi also expressed 4 points of reflection related to efforts to achieve the SDGs at the United Nations Economic and Social Council’s High Level Forum (ECOSOC) which was held virtually on Tuesday (13/7). One of them is related to vaccination, which is the world’s hope that the Covid-19 pandemic will end soon.

“First, we need to get the world to recover quickly from the pandemic. Vaccines are the hope of accelerating the world’s exit from this health crisis, ”he said.

For this reason, he stressed the importance of fair and equitable access to vaccines for all countries. In addition, according to him, the gap in access to vaccines is still very wide. Therefore, he encouraged the achievement of vaccine equivalence, in particular through a dose sharing mechanism through the Covax facilities.

“Meeting the need for multilateral vaccine financing, increasing global vaccine production, including through the TRIPS waiver, strengthening the global vaccine supply chain, including removing export barriers and material barriers raw materials, and increase the diversification and volume of vaccine production, including in developing countries, “he explained.

Regarding the second point related to achieving the SDGs, Jokowi assessed the need for increased attention and assistance to vulnerable groups due to the slowdown in economic activity. According to him, all layers of society are affected by the pandemic, especially for vulnerable groups.

For this reason, he continued, social security and protection is an important part of efforts to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In Indonesia, we allocated $ 28.5 billion for social assistance. No less than 9.8 million micro-enterprises have received business continuity assistance, ”he said.

Third, Jokowi believes that the global economy must recover together. Several countries around the world recorded positive growth, but he believed that it would only be beneficial if it happened simultaneously. Jokowi explained that the wheels of the global economy must start moving together without sacrificing health.

Accelerating economic recovery, Jokowi said, must be achieved while prioritizing health and sustainable development.

“Going forward, we need to encourage investment in a resilient, fair and green recovery,” Jokowi said.

“Support from developed countries for the transition to a green economy in developing countries must be strengthened. More sustainable, inclusive and pro-poor development must be the foundation,” he said.

Fourth, strengthen global partnerships with the “nobody left behind” principle. This means that all countries move together without one being left behind. He also encouraged all countries to commit to avoiding the “me first policy”.

Not only that, Jokowi also indicated that Indonesia’s commitment to the SDGs has not abated even amid a pandemic which he says has helped undermine the progress made so far. Especially when you consider that there are currently at least 255 million people in the world who have lost their jobs, 110 million people have been returned to poverty and 83 to 132 million people are at risk of hunger and malnutrition. .

He pointed out that Indonesia has also submitted its third Voluntary National Review (VNR) on SDG achievements.

“The Indonesian VNR should be a contribution to the world for a stronger joint recovery so that the world can have a much better future,” he said.

(osc)





