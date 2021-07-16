This week in American politics: Americans turn off the news and Olivia Rodrigo visits the White House





There’s no real way to describe it. “Stable” comes to mind, as do “boring” and “safe”.

But the closest descriptor might be “silent,” a good word to describe the absence of what, in the end, was perhaps just a lot of noise.

Americans would wake up, leave work, walk out of a movie theater and stop doing whatever had gloriously occupied their attention and their phones were greeting them with all the flashing, buzzing and howling reminders.

Donald Trump tweeted something racist. An official resigned. Trump tweeted. A New York Times investigation was dropped. Sanctions have been imposed. Trump tweeted. Trump said something offensive at a press conference. An official was dismissed. A revealer from Washington has been published. Scandal. A lie. A push notification. One Trump tweet and another Trump tweet and another and another and another.

Any interview with Trump had the potential to turn everyday life upside down and dominate the news for days. (

Fox News

)

Trump’s presidency reduced the news cycle to minute details of confusing and complicated information that could only be 1) ignored or 2) understood through constant vigilance. Lots of reading, scrolling, tapping, trying to figure it all out.

You would tell yourself not to watch, or at least not to watch too much, or, okay, to watch but at least not to care. But you did it anyway. We’ve all done it. Because what else could we do?

Last week in American politics

Independence Day celebrations are a signal that America is returning to normal thanks to vaccines.

It doesn’t matter if you thought Trump was doing harm or if you thought Trump’s job was being damaged by constant attacks. It has become a moral imperative to bear witness to the details. The only suitable substitute for action.

The news-consuming pulse started to make a lot more sense to me when I saw it in a different form, when the threat was personal, and the consequences were the fans and FaceTime goodbye.

When the coronavirus first arrived in America, it looked like the news was part of the quarantine routine.

The pandemic drove even more Americans to the news during the lockdowns. (

Reuters: Brian Snyder

)

In 2020, local media saw their subscriptions increase by 50 percentage points. The national network news audience increased to 16 percent. Almost 9 in 10 Americans said they use their phones to read on a daily basis.

We were all waking up, checking the numbers, following press conferences, engaging in the news like it was a matter of survival.

Because what else could we do?

The difference between Trump and the coronavirus was that, with the coronavirus, history never changed. It was day after day then week after week then month after month after month of increasing numbers and slow crisis.

And maybe that’s why, after an unknowable amount of time, I felt like America was completely numb with the pandemic. In late summer 2020, Google searches for coronavirus terms were lower than they were before the U.S. lockdown, even with a death toll of over 200,000.

Unlike Australia, the United States has never had months of reprieve before being shocked by a single case escaping hotel quarantine.

The peaks that brought Americans back to the news were just other forms of crisis: the world’s largest protest movement against racial injustice, an election that never seemed to end, an attack on Capitol Hill from the United States, the start of a vaccination effort hampered by misinformation and mistrust.

The protests over GeorgeFloyd’s murder were just one of many crises that forced American attention to the news.

AP: Yuki Iwamura

)

Americans in 2021 might not act like they’re in survival mode, but, in a way, they still are.

The country’s mental health has become a major topic of discussion, title after title claiming that Americans are exhausted, exhausted, knocked out and laid bare in measurable and noticeable ways.

After going through years of stress, they follow the plan they know by making individual choices where true national change seems impossible.

It just went the other way.

According to an Axios analysis, global news consumption has fallen by at least 18 percentage points between the end of January and today.

It is decreasing more and more every day.

good 4 her

Twitter had one of its very few Good Days this week. For a while, social media looked pretty happy and healthy.

Teenage pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has visited the White House to help encourage Gen Z to get vaccinated. The official videos weren’t too moving:

But the memes made us lose our minds:

If you’re unaffected by this particular moment in pop culture, we don’t quite get it.

Here is the deal with the Texas Democrats

This week, more than 50 Democrat state politicians packed their bags (and pulled out the bottle) and left Lone Star state.

The purpose of their walkout was to end a special session of the Texas state government by denying it a quorum, a rule that 100 of the 150 people in the House and 21 of the 31 people in the Senate must be present for the government. To work.

They are trying to block a Republican effort to pass a radical election bill that would make it more difficult to vote in the state.

Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives speak outside the United States Capitol in Washington DC. (

Reuters: Kevin Lamarque

)

Democrats have flown to Washington DC in an attempt to bring national attention to their plight, convince Biden to push electoral reforms to the federal level, and to avoid Texas police who may be empowered to arrest and arrest them. bring them back to work.

They have gained national attention, but they will have to hide in Washington until August 6, when the special session will expire.

And in the end, they are unlikely to be successful.

Every time American politicians have tried this step, the bill they tried to block has finally been passed.

Postcards from Mar-A-Lago

CPAC was back this week. And so was its main actor, former President Donald Trump.

The script has become quite familiar to these things, but Trump’s stance has changed noticeably on one issue, the capital riots.

Donald Trump was greeted by an audience packed with fans. (

AP: LM Otero

)

Prior to the event, he said in an interview with Fox News that those involved in the riots were “peaceful people, they were great people.”

On stage, he complained that “patriots” had been imprisoned for “extended periods”.

As with most things, Trump’s change was echoed by Republicans in attendance.

This is just another example of what we reported last week, that the effort to rewrite what happened on January 6th is just beginning.

And while Fox News may have aired Trump’s speech on CPAC, many noted the warning under which the president looked more comfortable on CNN:

Could it have nothing to do with a $ 1.6 billion lawsuit going through the courts, right?

The Iowa Speaking Circuit

The coronavirus has canceled the 2020 edition, but the Iowa State Fair is back for 2021.

It is one of America’s most wonderful political traditions, especially in the run-up to presidential elections, where well-groomed and prepared candidates are forced to squeeze flesh with the unwashed masses of the “real America.” And think on their feet.

They are also expected to grab some local ahem delicacy from the fair and get a bit of a silly picture while eating it. Exhibits A and B for the court:

There just isn’t a fancy way to eat pork chop on a stick. (

Reuters: Brian Snyder

As a candidate in 2016, Donald Trump skipped the corndog and went for a pork chop. (

Reuters: Jim Young

)

A good performance lifts a campaign (and fills a candidate’s coffers). But eating a fried Twinkie the wrong way around can be considered a disaster.

Being a lean year, the fair’s 2021 political shenanigans are likely to be rather muted. But we had to share with you the list of exciting new foods that will be available this year. It included:

Pork Rind Nachos Eggnog Cultured Frappucino Rattlesnake Corn Dog Elk Sausage Any Peanut Butter Locust

God bless America, folks.

