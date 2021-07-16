Albania commemorates 5th anniversary of Turkish coup attempt – Exit

Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj commemorated the 5th anniversary of the Turkish coup attempt that left 251 dead on July 15, 2016.

Veliaj and Turkish Ambassador Murat Ahmet Yoruk planted 251 trees in Tirana on Wednesday to commemorate each of the victims whose names were attached to each tree.

The embassy also held a ceremony on Thursday at the municipality-built memorial park in the Great Park of Tirana and inaugurated away from public attention in 2019. The park has drawn criticism from part of Albanian civil society, who claimed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was using the victims of the coup attempt to strengthen his grip on power. They argued that the brutal event had nothing to do with Albania and did not deserve to be commemorated by a park.

Wednesday, Mayor Veliaj stress the municipality’s investments in the area where 251 trees have been planted, in particular its work to allegedly increase green spaces. He said it was done on an important day for Turkish freedom and democracy, but failed to mention what happened that day and why it was important for Turkey, Albania or Tirana.

Alongside Veliaj, the Turkish Ambassador strongly condemned the terrorist organization of Fethullah Gulen for the attempted coup. He said that Turks and Albanians took to the streets of Turkey 5 years ago, following Erdogan’s call, and gave their lives in defense of democracy and freedom.

Many Albanians settled in Turkey throughout the Ottoman rule in the region, and some of them still have strong ties to their Albanian roots. A considerable number of Albanians have emigrated to Turkey over the past 30 years.

The Ambassador said that the trees and the park will forever commemorate the common struggle for democracy that we have waged with our Albanian brothers, and called on the whole world to learn a lesson.

The coup attempt took place on July 15, 2016, with elements of the military attempting to overthrow Turkey’s democratically elected government and President Erdogan.

Turkey has accused the Hizmet movement of the coup, a Muslim religious movement led by Fethullah Gulen who has lived in exile in the United States since 1999.

Hizmet and Erdogan have worked closely together for years. The movement has opened hundreds of schools in more than half of the countries of the world with the support of the Turkish government.

However, the balance of power between them was shaken when suspected Hizmet members in the judiciary and police began to prey on government corruption. Relations deteriorated over time, culminating in the attempted coup.

Gulen vehemently denies that his movement was involved in the attempted coup, but Erdogan has vowed to wipe out the organization.

Turkey declared the movement a terrorist organization, and as a result of the coup, tens of thousands of people were jailed or fired, and hundreds of media outlets were shut down. International organizations and Western democracies have criticized Turkey for human rights violations in the process.

Turkey has also succeeded in closing Hizmet schools in several countries with weak democratic institutions. Its supporters have been expelled from these countries to Turkey in violation of human rights, many have been tortured and imprisoned for terrorism.

In 2018, the Turkish and Kosovo secret services collaborated to kidnap and expel 6 teachers who worked in Hizmet schools without the knowledge of governments.

The Albanian government also expelled a Turkish citizen in 2020, despite his request for asylum – a violation of the country’s human rights obligations.

In Albania, a Hizmet school was closed after allegedly going bankrupt. Other schools and a university were bought by a company registered in the Netherlands, an apparent attempt to avoid possible pressure from the Albanian government.

Turkey exerts continuous pressure on the Albanian government to suppress the movement in Albania. The two countries, as well as their leaders, have a very good relationship. Rama, however, is caught between Erdogan and the European countries that have refused to recognize the Hizmet movement as a terrorist organization and have criticized human rights violations following the coup.