Didi Riyadi sends an open letter to President Joko Widodo

Referring to the decision taken by President Joko Widodo on July 1, 2021, the implementation of the Emergency Community Activities Restrictions (PPKM) will be completed within the next four days. It’s July 20, 2021.

Over the past few days, there has been a speech that the PPKM in the Java-Bali region will be extended for the next six weeks. This is because the COVID-19 condition in Indonesia is still not under control.

This speech certainly raises pros and cons. Many parties support it, but not a few that reject it for various reasons. One of the reasons is economic.

Related to this, musician Didi Riyadi is one of the parties that oppose the PPKM being extended again. He also wrote an open letter to President Joko Widodo. What is the content of the letter?