Didi Riyadi sends an open letter to President Joko Widodo

Referring to the decision taken by President Joko Widodo on July 1, 2021, the implementation of the Emergency Community Activities Restrictions (PPKM) will be completed within the next four days. It’s July 20, 2021.
Over the past few days, there has been a speech that the PPKM in the Java-Bali region will be extended for the next six weeks. This is because the COVID-19 condition in Indonesia is still not under control.
This speech certainly raises pros and cons. Many parties support it, but not a few that reject it for various reasons. One of the reasons is economic.
Related to this, musician Didi Riyadi is one of the parties that oppose the PPKM being extended again. He also wrote an open letter to President Joko Widodo. What is the content of the letter?
Download an open letter about his objection to the PPKM policy
Yesterday, Thursday July 15, 2021, Didi posted an open letter to President Joko Widodo online. In the letter, which runs up to three pages, Didi not only expressed his objections to the allegedly extended PPKM. He also made suggestions that could be used to help the government make decisions in the future.
Based on Popbela’s observations, there are at least three important points discussed in the letter. Here is the description.
1. Deny PPKM extension in Java and Bali region
Didi refused to extend the PPKM for several reasons. First, because of the PPKM, many people were laid off and lost their source of income.
Second, the PPKM, which could have reduced the spread of COVID-19, did not work as expected. Positive cases have in fact jumped from before, referring to the daily case report released by the Department of Health.
Third, PPKM can be a simalakama fruit. Namely, people will die from two things, die from COVID or die because they cannot eat
2. Make a suggestion
In addition to refusing, Didi also made suggestions to the government regarding the handling of the pandemic in Indonesia. Didi said that if the PPKM ends on July 20, 2021, the government must assess strategies and policies between institutions for the benefit of the community as a whole.
Didi also proposed that the government not only identify those physically exposed to COVID-19, but also those who were economically exposed to COVID.
3. Thank and appreciate government policies
Not to mention, in his letter, Didi thanked and appreciated the government’s policy in the face of the pandemic for a year. It also respects all policies adopted by the government so far.
I had time to read the letter via Instagram Live
Before finally uploading an open letter to Instagram, Didi first read the letter via Instagram Live. What Didi did was supported by followers-does not have.
In the comments field, followers Didi said he represented the anxiety they felt during the pandemic.
It’s not just Didi who refuses to extend the PPKM
Didi was not the only one who refused to extend the PPKM to Java and Bali. Several parties had expressed the same thing.
On Wednesday July 14, 2021, President Joko Widodo’s volunteer Jokowi Mania (JoMan) refused to extend the PPKM. The reason is that small people who depend on a daily wage find it increasingly difficult to meet their daily needs. They asked the PPKM to be evaluated more thoroughly before making a decision.
In addition to JoMan, on Thursday July 15, 2021, students from the Islamic Institute of Ambon State also demonstrated outside the mayor’s office in Ambon to demand that the PPKM not be extended. Because, according to them, the PPKM only complicates matters and kills small businesses.
Hopefully the open letter written by Didi and the rejection of the PPKM proposed by other people can be heard by President Joko Widodo. So the decision will be in favor of the little people.