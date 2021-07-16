Barbados PM appreciates arrival of Chinese vaccines at critical time, emphasizes only supporting scientific research into COVID-19 origins





Photo of Barbados Minister Mia Mottley Following a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, expressed her gratitude to China for the help given to the fight against the pandemic on social media on Thursday, reaffirming that Barbados only supports scientific tracing of the origins of COVID-19. Also on Thursday, 48 countries sent letters to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus regarding the study of the origins of the virus that caused COVID-19. In the letters, they stress that the study of origins is a matter of science and oppose the politicization of this question. I stressed that Barbados only supports a scientific approach to determining the origins of COVID-19, Mottleys ‘account posted on Twitter on Thursday, reiterating Barbados’ opposition to the politicization of the country. investigating the origins of the virus. Mottley highly praised Tuesday’s phone conversation with Xi, saying the call was a demonstration of the commitment to strengthening relations with China. Mottley expressed his thanks for China’s help in the fight against COVID-19. China has provided PPE (personal protective equipment) and supplies to aid us in our pandemic efforts, the Mottleys account published. We recently received 30,000 Sinopharm vaccines which have come at a critical time to support and protect Barbadians. China will continue to strengthen vaccines, medical cooperation with Barbados and help the country win the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic at an early date, Xi said in a phone conversation with Mottley on Tuesday. . Barbados is a good friend and partner of China in the Eastern Caribbean, Xi said. Since the two countries established diplomatic relations 44 years ago, the two sides have enjoyed sustained high-level exchanges and fruitful cooperation, he added. Currently, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the world. We feel obligated to reach out whenever our friends need it, Xi said. China has provided a massive donation of supplies and support in the past 18 months since the virus outbreak, local newspaper The Barbados Advocate said in a June 30 article covering a ceremony to hand over the Sinopharm vaccines donated by the China held the day before, which Mottley attended. According to the website of the Chinese Embassy in Barbados, as of June 6, China has sent five medical aid teams and nine batches of urgent medical supplies to support the government and people of Barbados amid the pandemic. . Including Barbados, China has worked closely with Caribbean countries in the joint fight against COVID-19. It has provided vaccines and medical supplies to many countries in this region, including Cuba, Dominica, and Trinidad and Tobago. One of the last batches of vaccine donated by China was transported to St. Johns, the capital of Antigua and Barbuda, on June 29, Xinhua News Agency reported that day. World time

