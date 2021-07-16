Japan is India’s most trusted friend: PM Modi at Rudrakash inauguration





The inauguration ceremony of the international convention and cooperation center called “Rudraksh” in Varanasi, built with the help of Japan, showcased Indo-Japanese good nature, with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga recognizing the “core values shared “between the two nations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling Japan” India’s most reliable friend “. Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi attended the inauguration ceremony of the center. , while PM Suga, sent a video message which was broadcast before PM Modi’s address. Suga said the convention center was a “symbol of friendship between Japan and India thanks to financial assistance from Japan.” He said Varanasi has close relations with Japan and has continued its cultural and academic exchanges with Kyoto.

“Japan and India share fundamental values ​​such as freedom, democracy and the rule of law and strategic interests. The two countries have maintained cordial relations through a long history of exchanges,” said Suga. . He added that Japan will work with India to overcome the challenge of Covid-19 and strive to develop bilateral relations under the “Special Strategic and Global Partnership” through cooperation in areas such as society green, digital, cybersecurity, healthcare and improved connectivity. . He said he was also looking forward to coming to India at an “appropriate time” to further strengthen Japan-India relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi in return thanked Prime Minister Suga for his involvement in the project which enabled the “gift” that Kashi received. “The prime minister was the chief secretary to the cabinet at the time. From then until his role as prime minister, he was personally involved in the project,” Modi said. “There is one other person I can’t forget to mention – another Japanese friend of mine – Shinzo Abe,” Modi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/india/japan-indias-most-trusted-friend-pm/articleshow/84454302.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos