When Jokowi calls for equality of Covid-19 vaccine, government offers Opsi paid vaccine options





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo expressed the spirit of equality of the Covid-19 vaccine for all citizens of the world. it was delivered Jokowi in his address to the 75th UN General Assembly virtually, Wednesday (9/23/2020). “Vaccines will be a game-changer in the fight against the pandemic. We need to work together to ensure that all countries have equal access to safe and affordable vaccines, ”Jokowi said. Jokowi added that in principle all countries should prioritize the spirit of multilateralism by working together to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. Read also: At the United Nations General Assembly, Jokowi calls for equal access to Covid-19 vaccines for all countries In fact, Jokowi said, this spirit should be brought to the fore in any cooperation between countries at every opportunity and not just during the Covid-19 pandemic. This spirit was again echoed by Jokowi during a virtual speech at the High Level Forum of the United Nations Economic Social Council (ECOSOC) on Tuesday (7/13/2021). Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Jokowi said there is still a very large gap in access to the Covid-19 vaccine around the world. In fact, equal access to vaccines for all countries is important to freeing the world from the corona virus pandemic. “Fair and equitable access to vaccines must be guaranteed. However, so far we see that the gap in access to vaccines is still very wide,” Jokowi said on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube show on Wednesday. (7/14/2021). Jokowi also called for the achievement of equal access to vaccines for all countries to be accelerated. One of them is to share vaccine doses through the Covid-19 Covax installer (Vaccines Global Access). Read also: Jokowi: The gap in access to Covid-19 vaccines in the world is still very wide Other efforts include meeting the need for multilateral vaccine financing, increasing global vaccine production through Weaver Trips (Aspects Related to Trade in Intellectual Property Rights), and strengthening the global supply chain or supply chain. global vaccine supply. In addition, barriers to exports and raw materials for vaccines must be removed. At the same time, the diversification and volume of vaccine production must continue to be increased, including in developing countries.

