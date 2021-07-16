Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev meets Wang Yi

On July 15, 2021 local time, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tashkent.

Mirziyoyev conveyed through Wang Yi his sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping and extended his warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CCP). Noting the tremendous achievements that China has made under the leadership of the CCP and which have attracted the attention of the whole world, the overwhelming victory in poverty reduction, the completion of the complete building of a moderately prosperous society for all regards, and the creation of a miracle in human development, he said, all of this is attributable to President Xi Jinping’s high morals and the Chinese people’s support for the path of development. Uzbekistan sincerely praises China’s development achievements and is willing to know and learn from China’s development experience, especially in poverty reduction. I often read books about China’s experience in poverty reduction, and it is my wish to copy China’s miracle in Uzbekistan. At present, relations between Uzbekistan and China have still made considerable progress despite the pandemic epidemic, with rapid growth in bilateral trade and investment. Uzbekistan is grateful to China for its urgent support in the fight against COVID-19. Taking the opportunity to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Uzbek side is ready to develop a new five-year cooperation plan with China, in order to give new impetus to bilateral cooperation. Xinjiang and Hong Kong issues are purely China’s internal affairs. Uzbekistan always adheres to the one-China principle and, as always, will strongly support China in safeguarding national sovereignty and security and be a reliable partner of China. The search for the origin of the coronavirus is a matter of science that should be studied by scientists, and the Uzbek side opposes the politicization of the search for the origin. Uzbekistan supports the organization of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and is ready to promote the further development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) with China.

Wang Yi conveyed the cordial greetings from President Xi Jinping to Mirziyoyev. Wang Yi said that the CCP has just celebrated its centenary, Uzbekistan is soon celebrating the 30th anniversary of its independence, and next year we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Uzbekistan, marking a new historical starting point for the development of bilateral relations. Both sides should, as always, strongly support the development path chosen by the other side, the principled position on issues involving the other side’s fundamental interests and the other side’s efforts to develop the economy. and improve the living conditions of people. China stands ready to work with the Uzbek side to prepare for the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, to jointly plan the development of bilateral relations over the next 30 years, and to jointly create broader prospects for mutual cooperation. beneficial between the two countries for the good of both countries and their people.

Wang Yi pointed out that some countries that do not want to see China’s rapid development are spreading lies and rumors everywhere, trying to interfere in China’s internal affairs and curb China’s development under the pretext of rights. of man, religion and other matters. He believes that Uzbekistan can stand on the safe side and maintain a high level of mutual trust between China and Uzbekistan. China will continue to support the Uzbek side in the fight against COVID-19 and provide the vaccines that the Uzbek side needs, and is willing to cooperate with Uzbekistan in the co-production of vaccines. China is also willing to strengthen cooperation with Uzbekistan on major projects and raise the quality and volume of cooperation between the two countries to a new level. China attaches great importance to connectivity with Uzbekistan and is willing to accelerate joint contributions to the Belt and Road Initiative with Uzbekistan in order to help Uzbekistan to become a “linked country”. the land “of a” landlocked country “and to achieve more sustainable development.

Wang Yi said this year marks the 20th anniversary of the founding of the SCO, while the organization will make a fresh start next year. China supports Uzbekistan in organizing the SCO summit in Samarkand next year and is ready to contribute to the further development of the SCO with Uzbekistan.

The two sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on the Afghan issue and agreed that the hasty withdrawal of foreign troops has led to an escalation of tensions in Afghanistan and that the most urgent task is to prevent a civil war. Both sides support the promotion of the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, and expect to see an open and inclusive political structure in Afghanistan that enables it to fight continuously. against all forms of terrorism and to get well with all neighboring countries.

On the same day, Wang Yi also exchanged views with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov on bilateral relations.