RT chief’s story on Jokowi’s arrival at Sunter Agung last night, distributing medicines and essentials to residents’ homes





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com- Residents of RT 014 RW 007 Sunter Agung, Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta were surprised by the arrival President Joko Widodo Thursday (7/15/2021) evening. RT 014 chief Agus Waluyo said the president came to distribute aid in the form of medicine, basic necessities and cash directly to residents’ homes. “He only came symbolically to bring help. Only to two houses because it did not take long, he had a short dialogue with me to symbolically give drugs exposed to Covid-19,” said Agus when contacted by Kompas.com, Friday (7/16/2021). According to Agus, Jokowi arrived at 9:00 p.m. WIB and only visited for 15 minutes. Also read: When healthcare workers breathe in the face of a pandemic, the burden is too great to finally step down … Agus admitted that he was already aware of the planned visit. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail He explained that Jokowi visited at night to avoid the crowds, although it was difficult to avoid. “Don’t get me wrong if Pak Jokowi has a crowd of locals, he comes at 9pm because his goal is to avoid the crowds,” Agus said. “Mr. Jokowi is here in a calm state, unlike people who visit work and pitch tents, now the name is the president who came, the one we saw, we have mobile media, neighbors copper out of enthusiasm. I was so happy that the president visited his village, “he continued. Also Read: The irony of the government’s plan to recruit new doctors, even though incentives are months behind schedule Jokowi’s arrival was also recorded by one of the residents and the video was posted on social media. Agus and several residents were proud that their region was visited by RI 1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://megapolitan.kompas.com/read/2021/07/16/09352091/cerita-ketua-rt-soal-kedatangan-jokowi-di-sunter-agung-tadi-malam-bagikan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos