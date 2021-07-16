PM Modi thanks medical fraternity and urges them to end hesitation over vaccination india news





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that in difficult times the medical fraternity has handled things with remarkable courage. Interacting with doctors and frontline workers in his Lok Sabha constituency in Varanasi, the prime minister said the Indian government made its decisions related to Covid based on the advice received from doctors and scientists.

If I explain it in two words, I must say thank you, said the Prime Minister and also urged doctors to work for vaccine hesitation and to break the myth about it.

Modi highlighted the problem of vaccine reluctance especially in interiors and recalled his own interaction with a group of people in Betul who were reluctant to take the vaccine.

There is a need to document processes, experiences and best practices, Modi suggested and recalled the years from 1918, when the planet faced a pandemic. There was no proper documentation due to which the experiences of that time were lost or forgotten. Now we need to establish proper documentation and record keeping so that our future generations can learn from these experiences, the prime minister suggested.

The Prime Minister recalled his own experiences in Kutch in the aftermath of the 2001 earthquake. He asked schools in the village to share their experiences of the earthquake – where were the students when the earthquake hit, after how long is help – she got through, who came to help, what help was given, what help was lacking. It was a very useful exercise, he says.

Saying that the government gave timely food grains to the poor during the Covid pandemic and said that when in 1918 mankind faced a pandemic – people also starved to death. This has been well documented, which is why the Indian government from the start ensured that 80 million people received free grains and food rations, he added,

To say that the pandemic will also remain a challenge in times to come, Modi suggested, we need to focus on healthcare and fight it with the best possible knowledge of science.

