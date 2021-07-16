Government to amend NAB laws, Prime Minister Imran Khan assures Pakistani businessmen in Tashkent





The huge challenge of recruiting quality CEOs for SOEs due to fear of NAB, admits Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PM says the government of the business community wants to remove barriers for businessmen. The NAB had previously rejected Shaukat Tarin’s claim that bureaucrats were afraid to do their jobs for fear of the NAB.

TASHKENT: Prime Minister Imran Khan assured the Pakistani business community in Tashkent on Thursday that his government is working to change the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws relating to bureaucrats and businessmen.

The prime minister addressed the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum, where he admitted that government institutions face a shortage of competent CEOs.

The Prime Minister’s statement on amending NAB laws came days after Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin told Geo News the civil bureaucracy was afraid of anti-corruption bodies and the government was working to change laws.

“As far as government institutions are concerned, unfortunately it is a huge challenge to bring in quality CEOs because they fear the NAB,” he said. “Therefore, we are working to change the laws of the NAB so that businessmen and bureaucrats are isolated,” added the Prime Minister, saying that the government will then be able to employ competent CEOs.

The prime minister told businessmen at the forum that the current government is committed to removing obstacles in the way of various businesses and industries, including the pharmaceutical industry.

He said Pakistan and Uzbekistan have great potential for joint ventures between their private sectors for mutual benefit.

NAB dismisses Shaukat Tarin’s claim that bureaucracy feared anti-transplant watchdog

The NAB responded to Tarin on Wednesday, dismissing the claim that bureaucracy was not functioning well due to fear of the anti-transplant watchdog.

The NAB, in a statement, said bureaucrats should not fear the anti-transplant watchdog if they do their job according to the Constitution, as it criticized the “constant propaganda against” it.

The aim behind the propaganda is to “discredit the NAB and discourage the bureaucracy” from doing its job, the anti-corruption body said, adding: “Bureaucracy is the backbone of any country; NAB respects bureaucracy and enhances its services “.

NAB chairman, retired judge Javed Iqbal, is “well aware of the obstacles facing the bureaucracy” and it is “worth mentioning that the anti-corruption body is the only institution in the world to have signed a memorandum of understanding. anti-corruption agreement with China, ”the statement said. mentionned.

“Corruption is the root of all evil. If the bureaucracy acts according to the constitution, it need not be afraid of the NAB,” he added.

