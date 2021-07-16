speech of Boris Johnson on moving upmarket criticized for lack of substance | Inequality

Boris Johnson’s flagship upgrade speech has been criticized by pundits for containing little new policy news as Tory MPs fear the guiding principle of his prime minister will become little more than a sound clip.

Two years after first pledging to take it to the next level, the Prime Minister traveled to Coventry to deliver a free speech heavy with rhetorical flourishes but light in detail, and urged local leaders to send their own suggestions.

Think tanks, including the Institute for Fiscal Studies and IPPR North, said it contained nothing new and it was time to take action, not talk.

While Johnson’s senior adviser, Harborough MP Neil OBrien, is much appreciated, some MPs are starting to worry about the substance of the plans.

Tory MP Laura Farris told the BBC on Thursday that leveling was an ambiguous phrase that means whatever everyone wants it to mean, and a former cabinet minister said of the speech: he seems to throw her l ‘kitchen sink, which suggests that there isn’t really a cohesive idea behind this.

Johnson said in his speech that strong leadership was the yeast that lifts the whole mattress of dough, the magic sauce, the ketchup from catching up and suggested he would like to see more local mayors, perhaps at the county level. . He then appeared to say he wouldn’t want to delegate too much power in case the mad left takes matters into its own hands.

Of course, you can see the risk and the trap in all of this. We must learn the lessons of the past 50 years. Ken Livingstone of the 2000s was a very different creature than Ken Livingstone of the 1980s, but the Mad Left is still pretty mad and we need accountability, he said.

He called for more county agreements to delegate power to local areas, which he said would not be unique. Several county devolution agreements already exist. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick separately announced 15 more city agreements on Thursday to fund mainstreet regeneration.

Johnson also reiterated a range of existing government policies, many of which apply across the UK, including hiring new nurses and increasing the science budget, and he sought to reassure concerned Southern MPs that their constituents forget that leveling applies across the country.

Further upgrade policies are expected in a white paper on the subject in the fall, but pundits criticized the speech for failing to address the issues of economic inequality and imbalances set out by Johnson and for contradicting d other government policies.

Erica Roscoe, senior researcher at IPPR North, said: Boris Johnson vowed to bring the country up to speed during his first speech as Prime Minister. It was welcome rhetoric, but after two years our deep divisions between and within regions are growing, and places like the north are still waiting for the powers, resources and transparency they need from government. to upgrade.

The need for action, not words, has never been so urgent.