China’s national carbon emissions market opens at 48 yuan / ton – Chinese media





A coal-fired power plant can be seen behind a factory in China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, October 31, 2010. REUTERS / David Gray

BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) – China’s highly anticipated National Carbon Emissions Trading System (ETS) opened on Friday at 48 yuan ($ 7.42) per tonne, according to Chinese media . The establishment of a nationwide trading system was first announced by President Xi Jinping before the signing of the Paris climate agreement at the end of 2015. There was a “soft launch Of the system in late 2017, but no trades took place, and plans for a full launch were repeatedly pushed back before it was finally opened for trading at 9:30 am (01:30 GMT). “China has taken an important milestone in its progress on climate action, putting together the final piece of the puzzle for the world’s largest carbon market,” said Fred Krupp, chairman of the Environmental Defense Fund, an international non-profit organization. More than 2,000 power plants, responsible for over 4 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, are included in the first trading phase, making it the world’s largest carbon market by volume. Read more The first exchange was made at 52.78 yuan, involving 160,000 tons of carbon dioxide, according to the public broadcaster CCTV. The buyer and seller involved in the first transaction were not immediately known. The opening price of the national program was higher than the average carbon price of 40 yuan per tonne traded in seven pilot markets which started trading in mid-2020, but was well below the average price of around 50 euros ( $ 59.02) on the European Union ETS. Delays in opening the national ETS have partly allayed concerns about the accuracy and transparency of emission data. The Ministry of the Environment has recognized data accuracy as the top priority of the national carbon market. Read more China’s central government is working with industry associations to collect data on steel, non-ferrous metals, chemicals, and other sectors with the goal of expanding carbon trading. ($ 1 = 6.4671 yuan) ($ 1 = 0.8472 euros) Reporting by Muyu Xu, David Stanway and Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue and Simon Cameron-Moore Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

