Beijing steps in to investigate bus explosion in Pak after 9 Chinese nationals are killed





ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2021 08:57 AM IST

Beijing [China], July 16 (ANI): The next day, nine Chinese nationals were killed in an explosion in a bus in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province, China decided to intervene to help its ally investigate the case. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian announced Thursday that the country will send an interdepartmental task force to assist Pakistan in the matter, the Global Times reported. The Chinese investigation is authorized despite the fact that Imran Khan’s government has repeatedly stated that it will not allow foreign security on its territory. The incident took place on July 14 in the Dasu region of the Upper Kohistan district of the turbulent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where Chinese engineers and construction workers are helping Pakistan build a dam, which is part of the corridor. China-Pakistan Economy (CPEC) of $ 60 billion. At least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals and two soldiers from the Border Corps, died and 39 others injured when the bus carrying Chinese engineers and workers to the Dassu Dam site under construction exploded. The bus fell into a deep ravine after the explosion.

The explosion on the bus shocked Beijing, given the number of Chinese victims. It also resulted in confusion and the rare divergent opinions expressed in public by the two allies at all times. Pakistani Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry tweeted yesterday: “The first investigations into the Dassu [Dasu] incident have now confirmed traces of explosives. Terrorism cannot be ruled out and the Prime Minister personally oversees all developments. In this regard, the government is in close coordination with the Chinese Embassy, ​​and we are committed to jointly combating the threat of terrorism. However, hours later, Pakistan’s foreign ministry issued a statement, calling the incident an accident caused by mechanical failure, resulting in a gas leak that triggered the explosion. On the night of July 16, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong visited the injured in hospital. It should be noted that the Pakistani government led by Imran Khan has consistently rejected the idea of ​​allowing foreign forces into its territory. The US call to establish its military bases in the country amid the withdrawal of its troops from war-torn Afghanistan, had also been repeatedly sacked by the country’s prime minister (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/beijing-steps-in-to-probe-pak-bus-blast-case-after-death-of-9-chinese-nationals20210716085739/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos