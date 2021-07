HT Updates: PM Modi Urges States With High Covid Cases To Take More Proactive Action And All The Latest News | Latest India News

Here are the top news, analysis and opinions for today. Find out about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times. Take more proactive action: PM Modi urges states with high Covid-19 cases Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that states reporting large numbers of new Covid-19 cases must take proactive steps to stop a potential third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more MP DMK Kanimozhi recommends reducing sanctions against fishermen MP Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam K Kanimozhi recommended lowering the sanctions imposed on fishermen, during a virtual meeting with Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala. Read more UK’s largest warship enters Indian Ocean for exercises with Indian Navy The UK’s largest warship, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, and its Strike Task Force have sailed to the Indian Ocean region, where it will conduct joint exercises with the Indian Navy as part Britain’s efforts to improve its profile in the Indo-Pacific. Read more Ganguly defends Pant after Indian guard tests Covid-positive, says ‘cannot wear mask all the time’: report Former Indian captain and current BCCI chairman Sourav Ganguly backed Rishabh Pant as concerns mounted after the Indian goalkeeper-batsman tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Indias round of tests against England, from August 4. Read more pairs of Priyanka Chopra Fendi 2.5 lakh bag with cropped turtleneck top, mini skirt Alerting the fashion police with her ravishing look, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently walked the streets of London at her best and we’re addicted to her edgy and chic look, not in strong tones but in style. casual that embraces neutrals. Read more Farah Khan celebrates the dogs’ birthday with a special cake. Have you ever seen a viral video? If you’re a pet parent or someone who enjoys exploring the various cat and dog videos online, you may know how much humans love to celebrate the special days of their furry babies. Read more When Surekha Sikri revealed her husband Hemant Rege would tease her about Balika Vadhu Surekha Sikri died Friday July 16 from cardiac arrest. The veteran actor, who has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, married Hemant Rege in 1994. Read More “Inhuman kidnapping by Indian agencies”: Choksi’s tape after his return to Antigua Fugitive diamond dealer Mehul Choksi allegedly attempted kidnapping by Indian agencies. Watch

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/news-updates-from-ht-pm-modi-urges-states-with-high-covid-cases-to-take-more-proactive-measures-and-all-the-latest-news-101626419275848.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos