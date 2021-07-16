Erdogan has reached the event horizon





Chennai : Under a two-year emergency rule, Erdogan used every means at his disposal to attempt to remove potential obstacles to his ultimate reign. Yet right now Erdogan is more worried than ever about losing his grip on power. Recent opinion polls suggest he might not win if a presidential race were to take place today. Behind this loss of support lie stubborn mistakes he has made over the past five years, the kinds of mistakes bullies make. Following the coup attempt, under the state of emergency, Erdogan launched the largest purge in Turkish political history. Tens of thousands of military personnel, judges, prosecutors, bureaucrats, academics have been expelled from their posts without cause and replaced by inexperienced supporters. Journalists, authors and members of civil society have been sent to prison with no prospect of release. Politicians, including his rivals, had previously been jailed. During those five years, Erdogan called anyone who stood in his way as terrorists or foreign agents. Torture and ill-treatment in police custody have become commonplace. He also took advantage of the state of emergency to shut down critical voices and the media, including the news channel I was working on. Such cruelty is hard to ignore, even for supporters of the Erdogan regime. Erdogan overestimated his foreign policy powers and all of Turkey ended up suffering the consequences. What was he thinking, imprisoning American pastor Andrew Brunson and accusing him of having ties to the Gülen movement? In exchange for the pastor’s release, Erdogan asked former US President Donald Trump to extradite Fethullah Gulen, still based in Pennsylvania. Instead, Turkey got tariff changes and sanctions. The Turkish lira plunged 40% against the dollar in a matter of days. Erdogan chose his entourage among relatives, friends or people who would only repeat what he liked to hear. So no one could tell him about his mistakes. Those who dared to speak were expelled. And the people around him built their own nepotism networks. The confession of a former Mafia boss has revealed some of the shady cases that have evolved around the Erdogans regime, including blackmailing businessmen by simply threatening them with accusing them of being Gulenists. Erdogan replaced three central bank managers in two years because they did not fully agree with his monetary policies. Although the economy proved him wrong, Erdogan continued to claim that high interest rates caused soaring inflation. Appointing his son-in-law Berat Albayrak as finance minister was not a good thing either. Albayrak oversaw the central bank’s sale of $ 128 billion to support the Turkish lira, but that could not prevent the sharp decline in currencies. In the end, the resignation of Albayraks was welcomed by the financial markets. However, by then it was too late to revive the read. Like all tyrants, Erdogan’s reaction to diversity is anger, violence, or denial at best. Whether it is a different political opinion, the pro-Kurdish party, a rainbow flag, students, feminists, its police and its judicial system have been repeatedly called on to intervene brutally. Erdogan once called the failed coup attempt a gift from God, believing it gave him the opportunity to take full control of the state. Yet he made another mistake that all tyrants invariably make. Tyrants at one point seem to think they are invincible, until they face the inevitable: Tyranny is a desensitized, disconnected terminal system, with its own gravity guaranteeing its destruction like a black hole that shrinks until it finally disappears. Erdogan’s attitude after the failed coup attempt accelerated this process. It seems the president has reached the event horizon, the point of no return in the black hole of tyranny.

