Prime Minister Imran Khan assures Chinese counterpart of full investigation





Premier Imran Khan has a telephone conversation with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. Photo file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan assured his Chinese counterpart on Friday that no effort would be spared to thoroughly investigate the Dasu incident.

In a telephone conversation with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, he said that no hostile force would be allowed to harm the brotherly relations between Pakistan and China.

The Prime Minister expressed his sincere condolences for the loss of precious lives of Chinese nationals caused by the tragic incident in Dasu.

Prime Minister Khan said the Pakistani people share the grief and pain of bereaved families. He stressed that the government of Pakistan is providing the best possible medical care to injured Chinese nationals.

Pakistan and China have an iron friendship that has stood the test of time, he said.

He said the safety of Chinese nationals, workers, projects and institutions in Pakistan was the top priority of the government.

PM monitoring probe

On Thursday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said “terrorism cannot be ruled out” in the Dasu crash.

“Initial investigations into the Dasu incident have now confirmed traces of explosives,” the minister said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan “personally oversees all developments in this regard” and that the government is coordinating closely with the Chinese embassy.

“We are determined to fight together the threat of terrorism,” he said.

Earlier today, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said a “comprehensive” investigation had been launched into the incident, adding that it was “also the subject of a investigation from the point of view of terrorism “.

He added that close contact was maintained with the Chinese authorities.

The Dasu incident

On Wednesday, a bus carrying Chinese workers to Khyber Pakhunkhwa plunged into a ravine “after a mechanical failure resulting in a gas leak which caused an explosion,” according to a foreign ministry statement.

According to the statement, Chinese workers and Pakistani staff accompanying them “were going to their workplace for an ongoing project.”

