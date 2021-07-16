Politics
China attracts universal aversion, prestige fades under Xi Jinping (Report)
A poll released last week by the Pew Research Center showed that an average of 69% of respondents in 17 developed economies – the highest on record – have a negative opinion ofChinamainly because Beijing does not respect people’s personal freedom. Nearly 80% have no confidence in Xi’s handling of world affairs, an all-time low, the Taipei Times reported.
The Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation also released a poll in which, on a scale of zero to 100, the average “temperature” of Taiwanese feelings towards the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is 32.21 degrees. Michael You, who conducted the poll, said that “it’s very cold, almost freezing” (if the temperature is measured in degrees Fahrenheit).
It is common for authoritarian countries to experience such a large gap between their self-perception and world opinion.
According to the Taipei Times, Xi’s speech in Tiananmen Square on July 1, as he celebrated the CCP’s 100th anniversary, provided the answer. He haughtily stated that China has never intimidated, oppressed or enslaved other people, not in the past, not now, or in the future, and that China is a force for world peace.
Historically, China has annexed and exterminated other nations and expanded its territory. It went to war with Vietnam during the reign of the last Chinese ruler Deng Xiaoping and now Xi is militarizing the South China Sea, turning it into Chinese waters, the Taipei Times reported.
None of this is the “royal road” or peaceful. Although Xi’s words elicited cheers and applause from the public, they were, as Germany’s largest newspaper, Bild, put it: “outright lies.”
It also confirms what Chloe Zhao, winner of this year’s Oscar for Best Director, said in 2013: China is “a place where there are lies everywhere.”
Zhao, 39, was referring to China as a teenager, which shows that China under the CCP has been filled with lies for decades. Xi ignores this and continues to play hard and serve lies, which is neither sincere nor convincing.
A country whose leaders blatantly lie is not viewed favorably internationally. More importantly, the world is watching as China is. China has long languished at the bottom of the world rankings for freedom, human rights and democracy.
The CCP has monopolized power and ruled the government as well as the military, causing the deaths of tens of millions of Chinese since coming to power, the Taipei Times reported.
Despite China’s growing economic and military power, the Chinese people have not been able to enjoy personal freedom, and this is what the rest of the world finds most difficult. The history of the CCP is a history of human rights violations in China.
As a representative of the New Power Party said, the CCP “has the blood of the Chinese people on its hands.”
China is now looking out for more. It is intimidating Taiwan and it has not given up during the pandemic, instead continuing its military harassment and cognitive warfare, in addition to a COVID-19 vaccine blockade.
He reneged on his international commitment to defend the “one country, two systems” model in Hong Kong, which would have allowed the territory’s legislative and economic system, including its human rights, to remain unchanged until 2047.
The people of Hong Kong have been deprived of the freedoms of assembly and expression.
In Xinjiang, Beijing has created what are euphemistically called “re-education camps” and imprisoned millions of Uyghurs in what amounts to genocide. People in advanced countries believe what Beijing is doing is wrong, so of course they don’t like China, the Taipei Times reported.
Given China’s recent international setbacks, the party’s celebrations show it is not as strong as its outward appearance might suggest. In addition to the negative public view of China highlighted by the Pew and Taiwanese polls, its vaccine diplomacy is also called into question.
The effectiveness of Chinese vaccines against COVID-19 is questioned in countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) – a main target of China – where vaccine acceptance is low and where people in those countries are more likely to accept American and European vaccines. which are made in Vietnam and Thailand.
China’s frequent use of these vaccines as a tool for diplomatic rewards and punishments, coupled with the conflict over sovereignty over the South China Sea, have all contributed to the failure of its “vaccine diplomacy” in South Asia. East, the Taipei Times reported.
Now that the United States, Japan and Europe have joined the war in vaccine diplomacy and the international community is investigating the origin of the pandemic, China’s vaccine diplomacy is failing.
An even more obvious example is Chinese “wolf warrior” diplomacy. Beijing has imposed economic sanctions on Australia for its position on an independent investigation into the origins of the pandemic, and it has threatened to cut the supply of vaccines to Ukraine if it continues to criticize the Uyghur genocide in Xinjiang , the Taipei Times reported. (Courtesy of Live Mint)
Sources
2/ https://colombogazette.com/2021/07/16/china-attracting-universal-dislike-its-prestige-fading-under-xi-jinping-report/
