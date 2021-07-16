Gary Neville calls Boris Johnson a ‘liar’ about England





BORIS Johnson has been called a ‘liar’ by one of England’s top football experts after claiming to have always supported England stars against racists.

The Prime Minister, who has repeatedly turned down the opportunity to condemn people who mocked the team for taking the knee, has been criticized by Gary Neville.

Before and during Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate’s side were booed by their own fans for taking an anti-racist stance at the start of matches. Johnson and other Tory ministers have consistently failed to denounce the scenes, with Home Secretary Priti Patel calling the anti-discrimination protest “gestural politics.” Three of England’s young stars were racially abused after their penalty shoot-out loss to Italy on Sunday. In the aftermath, the Prime Minister’s previous use of racist tropes once again surfaced. Johnson has been asked by Sky News if his record of using racist language undermines his claim to be a unifying leader. He replied, “Obviously I reject it… or I don’t agree with it, should I say. “I think there is absolutely no place for racism in our society and I think the England team represented the best of us and our country. “I think the outpouring of love for the England team on Sunday showed this country at its best and most united. I think we all want to take practical steps to prevent racism in all its forms. ” Liar https://t.co/IA4CAAWCVo – Gary Neville (@ GNev2) July 15, 2021 READ MORE: Gary Neville attacks Boris Johnson after UK stars suffered racial violence The Prime Minister was told at his “leveling up” press conference that he and his ministers had not condemned the boos from the players ahead of the tournament. Although he repeatedly refused to reprimand those who made fun of the England team, Johnson claimed he had “always said it was wrong to boo at English players and that is my firm belief. “. He added: “I think that as a society we have to understand that we have made progress in the fight against racism – I would say in my lifetime, a lot of progress – but I think we have to recognize that it. there is still a long way to go. go.” Neville posted a succinct response on Twitter: “Liar”. Responding to someone urging him to “leave Boris alone”, the former Manchester United captain wrote: “I will when he leaves office and is replaced by someone who is competent and not lying. ” This is the second time this week that the Prime Minister has been reprimanded by Gary Neviile. After England players fell victim to racist abuse online, Johnson expressed his solidarity on social media. In an interview with Sky News, Neville replied: “The knee jerk over the past month, when players tried to explain that it was to promote equality and be against racism, was ridiculed. by our senior government officials. “When we are subjected to racist abuse after a football match at the end of a tournament, I would expect it, unfortunately, because it does exist, and it is actually promoted by the prime minister, who called the Muslim women of “mailboxes,” said they looked like mailboxes. “Honestly, we need to do something about this. I keep saying it on television, I am accused of attacking the Conservative Party. “It has nothing to do with Tories, Labor or Liberal Democrats, it’s with integrity, it’s with doing the right thing.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19446545.gary-neville-brands-boris-johnson-liar-england-claim/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos