The situation in Afghanistan directly affects Pakistan: PM Imran – Pakistan





Posted on July 16, 2021 at 11:43 a.m.

Prime Minister Imran said we were disappointed with the baseless allegations.

TACHKENT (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that regional peace and stability was of utmost importance for strengthening trade and economic cooperation in the region.

He was addressing the International Conference on “South Asia-Central Asia Regional Connectivity-Challenges and Opportunities in Tashkhent.

The prime minister said the Afghan situation and unresolved disputes are the main challenges to peace and stability in the region. He said Afghanistan is the natural land bridge between Central Asia and South Asia, and peace in Afghanistan is the most critical factor for regional connectivity.

Imran Khan said Pakistan’s top priority is stability in Afghanistan as it directly affects us. He said Pakistan will continue to support all initiatives for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. He said we encourage all neighbors and international stakeholders for their positive roles for a political settlement in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister expressed his disappointment at the allegations against Pakistan on the Afghan side. He said no country has done more to bring the Taliban to the dialogue table than Pakistan. He said that we have done our utmost to bring the Taliban to the dialogue table and achieve a peaceful settlement. He said it was extremely unfair to blame Pakistan for what is happening in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister has categorically declared that Pakistan is a partner for peace.

He said Pakistan suffered seventy thousand casualties and enormous economic loss due to the unrest in Afghanistan. He said three million Afghan refugees had lived in Pakistan for decades. He said we don’t have the capacity and the economic strength to get more Afghan refugees.

Referring to unresolved disputes in the region, Imran Khan said Kashmir is the central issue between Pakistan and India. He said the huge potential for cooperation remains untapped due to unresolved disputes in the region.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan welcomes the cooperation between the port of Gwadar and other ports in the region. He said that the CPEC is the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative and that it will promote regional cooperation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/610931-Afghanistan-situation-directly-affected-Pakistan-PM-Imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos