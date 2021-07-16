BEM FISIP Unpad: We are with Jokowi but Boong

Merdeka.com – The Student Executive Bureau (BEM) of Fisip Universitas Padjadjaran (Unpad) criticized President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) via social media content. They called on government officials to stop “cheating” and do their best to repair the declining level of public trust.

Critical content is uploaded to various social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter @bemfisipunpad. The first upload is filled with an image with the words “We are with President Jokowi”. However, the next upload contains a photo of President Joko Widodo with the words “But Boong”.

The next download contains points from the submitted review. The first one they judged the president to be anti-criticism. The criticisms conveyed often lead to attacks on social networks and repressive actions. For example, during the manifestation of the omnibus law.

The second point is the criminalization of indigenous peoples. According to their records, when YLBHI was launched, there were 51 indictments against indigenous peoples throughout 2019. The third bullet contains the inconsistency of the President’s statement with the performance of his staff.

The National Insight Test for KPK employees is one example. In several of his tweets, President Joko Widodo said that TWK’s results were not the only basis for the dismissal of 75 KPK employees. The point is, however, that the KPK has consistently omitted 51 of the 75 employees who failed the national insight test.

Fourth point, BEM Fisip Unpad criticized the government’s confusion in the face of the crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, handling is considered haphazard and there is no sign of ending it. On the other hand, when the pandemic continued, the government and RPD released various controversial policies with the passage of the Minerba Law and the Job Creation Law.

The fifth point concerns the seats of public officials on public company commissioners for family and close associates. BEM Fisip Unpad estimated that at the time of President Joko Widodo, his son and son-in-law were regional leaders. Namely, Gibran Rakabuming Raka (Mayor of Solo) and Bobby Nasution (Mayor of Medan).

Confirmed by phone, the head of BEM FISIP Unpad, Virdian Aurellio Hartono explained that the criticism was a response to various things. Among them, the inconsistencies of President Joko Widodo between statements and the reality on the ground.

“In addition, there is a statement from one of the BEMs in Bali that states on his account that ‘we reject the statement of the BEM UI. We are with Jokowi and we will fight BEM with BEM, it is our business. They also mention the word kadrun. For us, it is not intellectual and looks like a coup de force, “he said on Friday (7/16).

“It prompted us to do a similar post. We are with Jokowi but we are lying. We have various rationalizations that can be explained,” he said.

He ensures that the critical content conveyed on social networks is a trigger for a series of various studies on legal issues, corruption and others.

BEM Fisip Unpad admitted they were not concerned that government criticism would lead to lawsuits or cause problems with the rectorate. Despite this, he admitted that he had compiled several layers of security in anticipation of social media attacks or hacks.

“We feel that we are doing things that do not violate anything. Second, so far there has been no appeal from the rectorate. (The criticism submitted) This has triggered a public discourse which we will focus on later on. discourse towards academic and scientific reading, “he added.

“Funny, when we criticize we have to be a lot more careful. It’s just something we have to do. But so far there hasn’t been (social media attack or hacking) , we have enabled dual-layer security, “he said.

Criticism is needed as a way for the government to know the problems or the thoughts of its people. According to him, the currency between the government and its people is trust.

“Well, the danger is that if confidence wanes people will become more and more chaotic with their own world. PPKM is often ridiculed (become an acronym)“ Pelan Pelan Kita Mati ”statements and policies,” a- he explained.

“We hope you stop being hypocritical and stop being hypocritical. Run the government properly and listen to the voice of the people, don’t be repressive,” he concluded. [cob]