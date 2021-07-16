Chronic illnesses plague Shaikh Zayed hospital in Lahore – Pakistan





LAHORE: Patients and their loved ones suffered at the hands of the administration of Shaikh Zayed Hospital (SZH) and uncooperative nurses and paramedics.

Multiple ailments plague one of the major healthcare facilities which treat patients not only from Lahore but also from various parts of Punjab. The overcrowded emergency department, unsanitary conditions and lack of service coordination distress patients, and the impertinence of nurses and other staff adds insult to injury. Even the few dedicated doctors seem helpless in the absence of the most basic facilities.

The emergency department, specialized services and laboratories are plagued by poor management and unsanitary conditions which put off patients and their carers. The emergency department is working beyond its capacity and even the most critical patients are forced to share beds and take their turns, says a visitor.

As the relatives of many patients are seated upstairs by the main entrance and in the hallways, he says, movement of people is restricted and the cramped rooms make the administration of first aid or treatment all the more so. difficult.

Inadequate arrangements at counters and in wards, he says, make people vulnerable to viral infections, especially Covid-19. The only pharmacy in the hospital stays crowded all day, as does the cafeteria.

Worse yet, the facilities in the wards are abysmal and nurses and caregivers would behave badly with them and with their loved ones or their assistants.

Nurses and paramedics are rude to attendants who are already going through a distressing experience of patient health issues. They even react inappropriately to polite questions and barely cooperate in providing timely test reports and maintaining patient records. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that people accompanying a patient must explain the case history at each visit by a new doctor on duty, complains Nauman, who recently remained admitted to the hospital gastroenterology department.

It is alarming, he says, that patients with relatively minor problems are admitted along with those struggling with serious illnesses and exposed to viral infections of a serious nature. The lack of cleanliness in the wards is a major problem that can aggravate health problems. Cockroaches and other insects can be seen on hospital beds and other paraphernalia which is an indication of an administrative time frame, he says.

Doctors already seem overworked and don’t have time to lend a sympathetic ear to such complaints. At the same time, there is no administrative manager around to file a complaint and this emboldens the staff to behave badly with the attendants, corroborates another patient.

Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Lahore was once one of the best health facilities, but rot set in many years ago, an official reveals. Its performance declined further when it came under federal government control and protests from doctors and repeated complaints from its own employees did not awaken the conscience of those in the saddle, he adds.

The patients and their caregivers demand that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the authorities concerned take the appropriate measures to help improve the hospital’s facilities and overcome other administrative shortcomings in order to alleviate the suffering of the sick.

An official claims the hospital is in deep trouble because of the financial crisis and the indifference of the federal government. He says the promotions of senior SZH doctors are on hold because the last departmental committee meeting was in December 2016. As a result, many departments and services are headed by junior doctors, he says.

More importantly, he says, it has been run by a manager on an additional fee basis for the past year and a half. He entrusted a cleaning job to staff hired by the private sector in certain departments.

At present, the hospital faces a shortage of more than 200 nurses, 170 paramedics, hundreds of teachers and consultants, the official said.

SZH spokesperson Dr Ashtar Ali Zaidi told Dawn that the administration sent a request in 2019 for approval to fill more than 500 teaching doctor positions in the Federal Ministry of Health. The ministry had only authorized the hiring of 60 nurses in emergencies, he said.

The hospital administration, he said, was always trying to manage the institution within the limits of available financial and human resources.

Posted in Dawn, July 16, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1635282/chronic-ills-plague-lahores-shaikh-zayed-hospital The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos