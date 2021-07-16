Gary Neville calls Boris Johnson a ‘liar’ in new attack for taking knee





Gary Neville called Boris Johnson a “liar” after the British Prime Minister claimed to have always supported British stars in their fight against racism. Johnson and other members of the Conservative Party have not condemned fans who booed players by kneeling at Euro 2020, with Home Secretary Priti Patel calling it “gesture politics” . He told Sky News: “Obviously I reject this… or I don’t agree with it, should I say. “I think there is absolutely no place for racism in our society and I think the England team represented the best of us and our country. “I think the outpouring of love for the England team on Sunday showed this country at its best and most united. I think we all want to take practical steps to prevent racism in all its forms.” Johnson also said he always said it was wrong to boo at England players and Neville hit back with just one word. Someone responded to Neville asking him to leave Johnson alone and the ex-Manchester United man replied: “I will when he leaves office and is replaced by someone who is competent and not lying.” “The knee jerk over the past month when players tried to explain it was to promote equality and be against racism was ridiculed by our senior government officials,” he said. live on Sky News. “When we are subjected to racist abuse after a football match at the end of a tournament, I would expect it, unfortunately, because it does exist, and it is actually promoted by the prime minister, who called the Muslim women of “mailboxes,” said they looked like mailboxes. Image Credit: PA Image Credit: PA “Honestly, we need to do something about this. “I keep saying it on television, I keep being accused of attacking the Conservative Party. “It has nothing to do with Tories, Labor or Liberal Democrats, it’s with integrity, it’s with doing the right thing.”

