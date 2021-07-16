Top quotes from Xi Jinping on the COVID-19 pandemic





Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an informal Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ meeting from Beijing via video link on Friday. The meeting was initiated by this year’s APEC President New Zealand. Leaders will focus on the region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its vision for a better future. Ahead of the meeting, here are some key quotes from President Xi on the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is a stark reminder that all countries are in a community of destiny. No one can stay safe from a major crisis. Solidarity and cooperation are the right choice to take up the challenges. – Xi said at the opening ceremony of the 3rd China International Import Exhibition Countries must work together as partners, each assuming proper responsibility. It is not advisable to pursue unilateral domination or choose to harm the interests of others, which diminishes one’s own interests. – Xi said at the opening ceremony of the 3rd China International Import Exhibition China will provide an additional $ 3 billion in international assistance over the next three years to support the COVID-19 response and economic and social recovery in other developing countries. – Xi told the World Health Summit Major vaccine-producing and producing countries must take responsibility for providing more vaccines to developing countries in urgent need. – Xi told the World Health Summit China helps its vaccine companies transfer technology to other developing countries and do joint production with them. – Xi told the World Health Summit (Cover: Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech via video link at the opening ceremony of the Third China International Import Expo held in Shanghai, east China, November 4, 2020. / Xinhua)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-07-16/Xi-Jinping-s-key-quotes-on-the-COVID-19-pandemic-11Wh3CUu6bK/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos