Bill McSwain won’t say if Donald Trump pushed him to launch election fraud investigation





Much ink has been spilled this week for stories about former US Attorney General Bill McSwains’ attempt to get closer to former President Donald Trump and how it outraged former US Attorney General Bill Barr.

Still unanswered: Did Trump bypass Barr to directly call McSwain and other swing state federal prosecutors after the 2020 election to cajole and cajole and demand that they launch voter fraud cases?

So claims Michael Wolff’s new book Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Chairman, which specifically mentions McSwain and says Trump was furious when the federal prosecutors he appointed failed to do what ‘he had asked.

He blamed their resistance challenge! on Barr, Wolff wrote.

Consider that context now that Trump this week issued a letter from McSwain, who sought his support in next year’s race for governor of Pennsylvania while complaining that Barr would not let him make public comments on the unfolding of the negotiations. elections.

READ MORE: Bill McSwain tried to walk a political tightrope on Trump’s election lies. Bill Barr cut it.

The Democratic Governors Association, sensing an opportunity, filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the US Department of Justice on Thursday, requesting tapes of calls between McSwain and Trump regarding ongoing and false allegations that the election of 2020 were not legitimate.

McSwains’ letter also criticized the Justice Department for asking him to share information with state attorney general Josh Shapiro, the first Democratic candidate for governor.

Barr was furious, as the letter leaves the impression without saying that McSwain has been somehow barred from investigating a potential fraud. Barr told The Inquirer that McSwain wanted to smack his gums with political statements, while Barr urged him to focus on actual election inquiries.

McSwain should know that Trump is unlikely to forgive or forget about not getting what he wanted. Barr, who challenged McSwain on a phone call Monday, said the former prosecutor admitted he at least hoped Trump would remain neutral in the race for governors.

On Thursday, McSwain dodged Clouts’ questions again, but then tweeted that The Inquirer was obsessed with him after spending a week trying to get him answered. Clout noticed that a tweet pinned above the McSwains account promoted an Inquirer article from March about his political ambitions.

Is he obsessed with us? We are convinced that he would not answer this question.

Speaking of Wolff’s book, its prologue opens with Trump enraged at typos in a legal brief for his second impeachment trial filed by his then attorney, former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor . Then it makes a quick turn to Castors Corvette?

Wolff writes that Castor was injured because the Trump guys said he couldn’t drive his beloved Corvette to the Capitol gate. This is how he had imagined it would happen. It was one of the reasons he had taken the case: this picture.

Castor told Clout that taking Wolffs is complete nonsense.

I drove my Corvette all the way to Capitol, he said, showing us a visitor parking sign in Place du Capitole for his 2015 black Corvette.

Castor rejects the idea that his car is somehow his calling card. But Clout noticed that the first two results when you Google Bruce Castor Corvette are the Washington Post and NPR February articles on impeachment.

In both cases, Castor notes to reporters that he is conducting the interviews by phone from his Corvette.

Ahead of the serious matter of delivering a voting rights speech Tuesday in Philadelphia, President Joe Biden greeted Mayor Jim Kenney.

It is clear that POTUS is not the type to hold a grudge.

Kenney, seated in the front row of the National Constitution Center with his fiancee, Letty Santarelli, greeted POTUS on the airport tarmac less than an hour before.

I thought you were a great mayor, Biden told Kenney at the top of his speech. I still think you are, but your judgment on engaged couples is even stronger.

The timing makes it clear that there is no ill will after Kenney endorsed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 Democratic primary, a move Clout previously recounted with some surprise given Biden had already helped Kenney with a high school paper.

Kenney was in his sophomore year at St. Josephs Prep in 1974 when he asked Biden, then US Senator from Delaware, for a first term, for an interview. Kenney took the train from Philly to Washington, met Biden at Union Station, and did the interview on a northbound train. Kenney remembers getting an A or a B-plus for the mission.

Kenney continued to campaign for Biden once he became the candidate. At the time of his endorsement of Warren in 2019, Kenney said of Biden: I really love him. I think he’s made a few missteps lately. I think he can be a bit out of touch.

It is not known if Kenney thought it was out of place for Biden to comment on his fiance in front of 300 guests and the national media. But it got us wondering what is the status of a royal wedding in Philly? Does Gritty do witness concerts?

Kenney, engaged to Santarelli since December 2019, has not commented. Their relationship became public when she accompanied him on an official trip to Iceland in 2017. Asked about the upcoming nuptials, Kenney’s spokeswoman Deana Gamble said the mayor was keeping their plans private in this stage.

