Imran Khan dodges question on Afghan conflict, accuses SSR ideology of not having talks with India

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan evaded a question on the conflict in Afghanistan on Friday and accused Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology of failing to resume bilateral talks between India and Pakistan.

Responding to a question that “can talks and terrorism go hand in hand”, he said: “We want to talk to India, but the SSR ideology comes in between.”

Taliban terrorists have taken control of one of the main border crossings with Pakistan, replacing the Afghan government’s flag with their own. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the “fighters have captured a major border town called Wesh. The crossing is the second most important on the border with Pakistan and a major source of income for the Afghan government.

Khan is leading a high-level Pakistani delegation to Uzbekistan for a two-day trip.

Ties between India and Pakistan collapsed after a terrorist attack on Pathankot Air Base in 2016 by terrorist groups based in the neighboring country. Subsequent attacks on an Indian army camp in Uri further deteriorated the relationship. Since then, India has not had bilateral talks with Pakistan, claiming that talks and terrorism cannot go hand in hand.

The relationship deteriorated further after Indian warplanes shelled a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in the heart of Pakistan on February 26, 2019, in response to the Pulwama terrorist attack in which 40 CRPF jaws were killed. The ties hit rock bottom after India announced the withdrawal of special powers from Jammu and Kashmir and the split of the state into two Union Territories in August 2019. Since then, Pakistan has been trying unsuccessfully to rally international support against India on the Kashmir issue.

India maintains that it is Pakistan’s responsibility to create an environment free from terror and hostility.

