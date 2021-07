Trump associate Richard Grenell will not appear on recall in California

Richard Grenell, Former Acting Director of US National Intelligence, Speaks at Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida | Joe Raedle / Getty Images

OAKLAND Former Trump administration official Richard Grenell said Thursday he would not be running to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the September recall election.

I made the decision not to run, Grenell said on Sean Hannity’s Fox News one day before the application deadline.

Grenell enjoys wide notoriety in conservative circles and a fundraising ability after serving as Ambassador to Germany and Acting Director of National Intelligence under former President Donald Trump, and he maintains a combative Twitter presence. He enthusiastically promoted a recall campaign targeting Newsom and reached out to political actors to introduce himself, telling Hannity in May that he was considering it.

But Grenell had also previously signaled that he would go in a different direction. Earlier this year, he started a political organization called Fix California focused on voting and education.

Polls suggest voters in the predominantly Democratic California will likely reject the recall, although Republicans have shown greater enthusiasm to vote. Newsom also has an overwhelming cash advantage with its ability to raise unlimited amounts of money in its defense, and it has drawn seven-figure checks from unions and technology leaders.

If he had joined the race, Grenell would have joined a peloton already filled with Republican contenders. Assembly Member Kevin Kiley, talk show host Larry Elder and State Equalization Board member Ted Gaines have all launched campaigns over the past two weeks, joining a slate of candidates of the GOP which already included former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, business owner and 2018 finalist for governor. John Cox, former Rep Doug Ose and celebrity and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner.

Californians will vote on September 14, although the ballots will be mailed to all registered voters from a month earlier. The recall bulletin has two parts: a bottom-up or top-down question as to whether Newsom should be recalled, and then a choice of who should replace it.

