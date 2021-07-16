European stocks advance as earnings rise, with US equity futures flat ahead of retail sales data

European stocks edged higher on Friday, as investors watched the rapidly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and absorbed a new batch of profits. US equity futures were flat ahead of retail sales data.

The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP index,

-0.11%

rose 0.2% to 452.21, with similar gains for the German DAX 30 DAX,

-0.04%

and French CAC 40 PX1,

-0.52% .

The FTSE 100 UKX index,

+ 0.14%

rose 0.6%, as heavily weighted oil companies such as Royal Dutch Shell RDS.A,

-2.33%

RDSA,

-0.07%

and BP BP,

-2.30%

BP,

-0.14%

rebounded from Thursday’s losses.

YM00 American Equity Futures,

+ 0.10%

ES00,

+ 0.13%

NQ00,

+ 0.16%

were flat after a mixed session on Thursday, following bullish earnings and corporate results, as well as a second day of testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who reiterated inflationary pressures would rise for a few months before slow down.

June’s retail sales will be the focus of Friday’s big data.

Investors remain concerned about the highly contagious delta variant, which has quickly spread around the world. US President Joe Biden will join Pacific Rim leaders including Chinese Xi Jinping and Russians Vladimir Putin on Friday in a virtual meeting to develop strategies to help economies bounce back from the resurgence of the COVID pandemic -19.

And in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged swift help for the catastrophic floods that have left more than 90 dead and hundreds missing in the west of the country as persistent rains have overflowed rivers and reservoirs. The floods also affected neighboring countries such as Belgium and Luxembourg.

New data showed European Union car sales increased in June, but the pace slowed, according to data from the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers. New car registrations increased 10% year-on-year, but against a gain of 53% in May.

Puma PUM shares,

-1.52%

fell 2%, after the German sporting goods company raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast after sales nearly doubled in the second quarter.

From the luxury sector, shares of Burberry BRBY,

-4.06%

fell more than 2%. The British luxury goods group recorded a 90% increase in store sales and a 26% increase in full-price comparable sales for the 13 weeks ended June 26, both compared to the same period of the previous year, driven by a strong rebound in the pandemic.

A big obstacle that awaits to trip the company on this recovery podium is the departure of CEO Marco Gobbetti. He has been seen as the turnaround czar for Burberry and investors are questioning the company’s ability to pursue the strategic turnaround without him at the forefront, said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, in a note to customers. Gobbetti is expected to be released at the end of the year.

Co. Financial Richemont CFR,

-2.01%

reported sales jumped in the first quarter of the year, driven by jewelry and watch sales and a strong performance in the Americas. The Swiss company also said it would implement a change in the group’s management structure. These stocks rose 0.2%.

Ericsson ERIC shares,

+ 0.15%

ERIC.A,

-6.45%

fell 9%. The telecommunications equipment company announced a multi-year, $ 8.3 billion 5G deal with Verizon Communications VZ,

+ 0.41%

and posted better-than-expected second-quarter net profit, better than expected, but reported weaker sales in China.

Ericsson had previously warned that the Swedish ban on certain Chinese equipment could lead to retaliation, and said it was now prudent to forecast a significantly lower market share in mainland China for digital networks and services.

Rio Tinto RIO,

+ 0.61%