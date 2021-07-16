Politics
Jokowi extends emergency PPKM until end of July
Yogyakarta, CNN Indonesia –
Coordinating Minister of PMKMuhadjirEffendynotify the application of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) The emergency will be extended until the end of July.
Muhadji explained that the extension of the emergency PPKM to suppress the transmission of the corona virus (Covid-19) was decided by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during a restricted cabinet meeting (Ratas ).
“Previously, the restricted cabinet meeting that I attended when I was in Sukoharjo had been decided by the president, to continue until the end of July, until the end of July this PPKM,” Muhadjir told the University Club (UC) UGM. Hotel, Sleman, DI Yogyakarta, Friday (16/16. 7).
Muhadjir reported during the meeting that Jokowi said that the extension of the PPKM emergency period was fraught with consequences. Starting with efforts to continue to balance citizen discipline regarding protocols for preventing the transmission of Covid-19, PPKM standards and the fulfillment of social assistance (bansos) for affected residents.
“Therefore, social assistance cannot be borne by the state itself, by the government,” he said.
He hopes that the community’s initiative to help each other will be maintained. Including expectation of support from various parties such as educational institutions etc.
“I am also asking for a movement to help those who are less fortunate because of this PPKM policy. Help each other, join hands, lend each other,” he hoped.
However, Muhadjir believes that any extension or tightening of the PPKM will not be effective until the community is aware of not violating the health protocol.
Muhadjir believes that any government effort will also be in vain as long as it is not accompanied by public awareness to restrict their mobility.
“Health protocols are the most important pulse of our efforts to deal with Covid-19,” he said.
Muhadjir explained that although it was not declared by the government, the country was in fact facing an emergency. The country is dealing with an invisible enemy.
“And this enemy invisible in his battle does not use the rules of the law of war because everyone is considered a fighter by this Covid,” he said.
“In the past, we thought that pregnant people, children were not targeted, now many children and pregnant women have become victims, many deceased people have started. It means an asymmetrical war against Covid-19” , continued the former Minister of Education and Culture.
The Covid-19 pandemic, he continued, has proven that it cannot be managed normally. The TNI / Polri were implicated as a sign of the enactment of martial law in these quotes.
“The enemy alone is not a conventional military enemy but an invisible force,” he said.
For information, the Java-Bali emergency PPKM had previously been set by the government to take place from July 3 to 20 to deal with Covid-19, which has again increased transmission in the past two to three months.
Earlier on Thursday (7/15), Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut B Pandjaitan, who was appointed by Jokowi to oversee the Java-Bali Emergency PPKMD, was asked to assess the implementation of the two-tier policy. weeks.
“Yesterday the president asked me to evaluate. I promise the president tomorrow or later this afternoon that we will report on how to act what we are doing with the existing data,” Luhut said during an online press conference on the Youtube channel of the coordinating ministry. for Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia, Thursday. .
(godfather / child)
[Gambas:Video CNN]
