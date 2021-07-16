Explosive interview directly implicates Donald Trump in tax scheme





A witness in the New York investigation of the Trump Organization told prosecutors Donald Trump had personally guaranteed he would cover the tuition fees for family members of two employees instead of a raise directly involving the former president in an ongoing criminal tax fraud case.

The explosive allegations come from Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of a long-time company employee, in a teleconference with investigators on Friday, June 25, according to two sources who agreed to speak under cover. of anonymity.

During this afternoon’s Zoom call, these sources said, investigators for the Manhattan District Attorney and New York State Attorney General asked Jennifer Weisselberg if Trump himself was involved. in the alleged corporate tax evasion scheme of giving corporate gifts instead of raising the salary that would be taxed. .

He was, she replied.

Weisselberg then provided key details to investigators. In January 2012, in Trump’s office at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, Jennifer Weisselberg watched Trump discuss compensation with her husband and stepfather, both employees of the company. Her husband would not get a raise, but their children would be paid their tuition fees at a top-notch private academy.

Weisselberg reportedly told prosecutors that Trump turned to her and said, “Don’t worry, I got it all.

Prosecutors were astonished, according to a source.

The Daily Beast received descriptions of the call from two people familiar with the details of the call.

According to two sources, among the prosecutors on the appeal were Carey Dunne, general counsel for Manhattan DAs; Mark F. Pomerantz, a white collar crime specialist hired for this investigation; and Gary Fishman, an assistant attorney general tasked with working on this joint investigation.

If true, Jennifer Weisselbergs’ claims would tie Trump directly to what a New York indictment described as a corporate ploy to pay executives in a deal that wasn’t on the books.

The scheme allowed the Trump Organization to evade the payment of payroll taxes which [it] was required to pay, an indictment for the claims of the Trump Organization. On the flip side, he also alleges that executives have avoided having to pay income taxes on a huge chunk of their salary.

Neither Manhattan DA nor State AG would comment on this story. Jennifer Weisselberg also declined.

The indictment, filed next week on June 30, does not charge Trump as an individual, but it describes how he signed checks that paid the Weisselberg children to attend an expensive private school in the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

While longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg could be crucial in a criminal case against Trump, his former daughter-in-law Jennifer Weisselberg has so far been more helpful.

Prosecutors have previously used documents in Jennifer Weisselberg’s divorce case to explore how Trump paid more than $ 50,000 a year, as of 2012, for children to attend Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School.

Her ex-husband Barry Weisselberg, longtime director of the Wollman Rink, also provided potentially damning testimony during her divorce case in 2018. He described how her salary remained stable for years and how her father, the CFO of Trump Organizations, made sure the cost of their luxurious lifestyle was covered. Among the perks: a chic apartment in the heart of town facing the south end of Central Park, and later, a unit in the upscale Upper East Side. In both cases, the real value of the rent was considerably higher than what he could afford with his official salary.

This testimony formed part of the basis for last month’s indictment against his father, Allen Weisselberg. He and the company have been charged with criminal tax evasion, falsifying business records and conspiring to defraud the government.

The CFO surrendered to law enforcement on July 1 and was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, where he pleaded not guilty. Allen Weisselberg, who has been with the Trump Organization for decades, is accused of hiding $ 1.76 million in indirect employee compensation he received over a 12-year period that ended in 2017.

Trump Organizations lawyer Alan Futerfas called the investigation an illegitimate act by a local prosecutor against a former president. Futerfas declined to comment for this story.

Manhattan offices DA Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James said the investigation was ongoing. Prosecutors have yet to press charges against others allegedly involved in the scheme, but judging from the indictment, other charges may be pending.

For example, the indictment identifies an unindicted # 1 co-conspirator, who remains anonymous but is described as the company agent and is accused of underreporting the CFO’s taxable income in 2009.

with additional reporting by Asawin Suebsaeng

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/explosive-interview-directly-implicates-donald-trump-in-tax-scheme The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos