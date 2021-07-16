Boosting Pakistan-Uzbekistan Trade Will Benefit Region: Imran Khan





Prime Minister announces joint decision to produce film on the life of Mughal Emperor Zaheerud Din Babar on official visit to Central Asian state

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday predicted new avenues for prosperity in the Central Asian region if Pakistan and Uzbekistan are able to improve bilateral relations and expand trade with each other.

Pakistan has immense potential to connect Central Asia with the rest of the world and become a trade hub, he said in a speech at the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum in Tashkent. Assuring Uzbek businessmen and traders that Pakistan would grant them all possible facilities to promote trade between the two countries, he said that a railway line project linking Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Afghanistan would revolutionize the region.

However, he stressed, harnessing the region’s potential requires peace and security. Referring to Afghanistan, he said that peace and stability in this war-torn state will lead to the materialization of several development projects across Central Asia. Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and considers it vital for trade connectivity between countries in the region, he said, adding that this would also increase the standard of living of all citizens, as it has done in the European Union.

Khan noted that Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations are rooted in a common faith, culture and history, adding that this gives them a unique dimension to explore in various fields. Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov also referred to the close ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in multiple areas of cooperation. Welcoming the prime minister to Uzbekistan, he said the visit would usher in a new area of ​​cooperation and joint ventures between the two brotherly countries.

Speaking to the media after the event, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said business circles in both countries have expressed great interest in bilateral engagement. He said the Business Forum brought together around 130 representatives of Pakistani companies and business houses, adding that deals worth $ 453 million had already been signed.

Cultural exchange

Later, at a joint press conference with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev after delegation-level talks, Khan announced that the two countries had decided to collaborate on a film featuring the life of the Mughal emperor. Zaheerud Din Babar so that young people from both countries can learn from the historical links between them. He said if the film is successful, the two states should also consider productions featuring the lives of poet Mirza Ghalib, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Islamic scholar Imam Bukhari.

We hope this will be the start of a strong cultural exchange between the two countries. As our countries come closer, I will introduce cricket to the people of Uzbekistan, he said, Mirziyoyev agreeing that it was important for future generations to know the heritage of the Babars dynasty. It must be said that this is only the beginning. I look forward to visiting Pakistan in order to see these very places that have the touch of our ancestors and to see life in Pakistan and the people of Pakistan, he added.

During the press conference, Khan reiterated his claims that Pakistan is moving from a geostrategic state to a geoeconomically focused state. The idea is to create wealth. If we create wealth, we can spend it on and uplift our lower strata of society, he said, claiming that a strong trade relationship between Islamabad and Tashkent would be a win-win for both countries.

The prime minister claimed that he and the Uzbek president had also discussed the political situation in Afghanistan, adding that they had decided to push for a summit that included Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey. to help facilitate the peace process in war. torn state. For that, we hope that our foreign ministers will meet first and then try to organize a summit so that we can stop what looks like a civil war, he added.

During the delegation-level talks, the two sides signed a 40-point joint declaration on establishing a strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Pakistan. In it, the two countries pledged to increase their cooperation and continue to support each other in international forums, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The statement also noted that the situation in Afghanistan had been discussed in detail.

Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and agreements signed during the journey include an agreement for the exchange of pre-arrival information on cargo; transit trade; cooperation in military education; and an emphasis on simplifying visa procedures for businessmen and tourist groups.

Memoranda of Understanding were also signed between the Pakistan Foreign Service Academy and the University of World Economy and Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan; Cultural exchange program 2021-2026; and several tourism related issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweekpakistan.com/boosting-trade-between-pakistan-uzbekistan-will-benefit-region-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos