Why China’s digital currency threatens the country’s tech giants

A local resident uses his smartphone to scan the QR code through the mobile app of Tencent’s WeChat payment function to pay for purchases at a market in Yichang city, central China’s Hubei Province, on April 29, 2019. Photo by Zhang Guorong / Oriental Image via Reuters.

As China ramps up efforts to widely distribute its digital currency ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Chinese officials are reassuring the public that the initiative is simply aimed at strengthening the monetary system. The farthest thing on their mind, the government insist, reduces the role of Chinese tech giants in the mobile economy.

In fact, once the digital yuan is widely distributed, it will likely hit China’s digital payment transactions. the biggest e-commerce and fintech conglomerates Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings. This will advance two of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s key goals: limiting the power of the Chinese private sector and creating a mechanism through which the government can access tons of digital data that could prove useful to Beijing in the global development race. of artificial intelligence. (IA).

The financial world has been mesmerized over the past eight months by Beijing’s growing efforts to slap the companies that dominate the nation’s online buying, borrowing and investing. The repression has upset stock markets, baton e-commerce empires with fines and initiated a transformation of China regulatory landscape. But the drive to develop data-fueled technologies has given the corporate crackdown a deeper goal: to expand the data sources available to the government, as China intends to use AI for everything from military modernization at monetary policy management.

The Chinese central bank’s digital currency (CBDC) is part of this effort to create a data source. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has been on the In tip efforts by governments around the world to advance a digital currency, since 2014. And as new research from the Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center shows, China is the largest economy to pilot a CBDC to date.

Hundreds of millions of Chinese citizens already participate in mobile payment systems operated by Alibabas Alipay and Tencents WeChat Pay. Chinese mobile payments in 2020 totaled nearly $ 67 trillion. Switching to a CBDC was therefore a logical step for a government concerned with maintaining control of a financial system in rapid transition and periodically confronted with financial crises. instability.

Asserting control has become an imperative for Beijing as Alibaba and Tencent shifted from m-payments to online banking, investments, insurance and other financial services. Their emergence as powerhouses in these areas has made them targets as the government has moved towards free-wheeling online financial sector regulation in recent years, in part inspired by China’s huge state-owned banks, which had been left behind. struggling to compete with mobile upstarts. In no time, the authorities took action, canceling the initial public offering planned last October of Alibaba’s financial subsidiary, Ant Group (which owns Alipay and includes other fintech firms); the imposition of heavy fines on various technology companies for anti-competitive behavior (including a $ 2.8 billion blow to Alibaba); and require Ant Group and WeChat to comply with the laws and regulations governing traditional banks. Other large online companies have faced similar punitive actions, including when co-operator Didi Global Inc. was punished earlier this month after making a stock offer in the United States despite warnings from Chinese regulators slow down.

Now, mobile payments are in the crosshairs of governments. Alipay and WeChat Pay control on 95 percent China’s mobile payments market, where customers link their online transactions to bank accounts. Chinese digital currency is built on electronic wallets containing digital coins that are not linked to bank accounts. For now, there will be a two-tier structure in which the PBOC will issue digital yuan to banks and platforms (including Alipay and WeChat Pay) that will distribute the currency to customers. But as the PBOC can offer lower transaction fees that its private sector competitors, the state may, over time, be able to bankrupt Alipay and WeChat Pay.

The official line on the relationship between the digital yuan and mobile payment platforms is that digital currency will be a backup for Alipay and WeChat Pay, especially if the mobile platforms experience technological or financial malfunctions that can negatively impact stability. from The Chinese Financial System, such as Mu Changchun, Managing Director of the Digital Currency Institute of Central Banks, Told a gathering of international bankers.

In the current climate, the mobile giants have accepted the digital yuan without protest. But in a item Last October, which was widely circulated on the internet in China, an official from a mobile payment company was quoted in Chinese anonymously as saying that the digital yuan is bad news for all third-party payment companies. The executive says that using the digital yuan may limit their business space to create new services and turn them into service providers. It was a rare moment of openness in the Chinese commercial media, which these days carefully follows the party line on all issues.

How accurately could the PBOC leverage a digital yuan to give the government access to data? Unlike Bitcoin and other cyber currencies, all digital yuan users will register with the PBOC under a system described by government officials as verifiable anonymity, which will give the government the ability to track illicit transactions and presumably citizen activities that attract the attention of security. services. At the same time, the authorities are amending laws and regulations to obtain more access to considerably larger digital information databases that Alibaba, WeChat, and many other platform companies have accumulated. For Example, Alibaba had nearly 800 million annual active users in 2020, as did another e-commerce company, Pinduoduo. Meanwhile, the social media service WeChats has more one billion users.

This is information that will fuel the expansion of AI research, which is consecrated as part of a primary goal of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan. The PBOC has not detailed how it will use the big data that will become accessible through the widespread use of the digital yuan, but it could potentially be used to fine-tune monetary policy to a degree that was not previously available to central bankers. . Additionally, payment data could be used to refine social control policies such as extensive surveillance of the Uyghur population in China’s Xinjiang region.

Alibaba, WeChat, and other companies have tried to protect mobile payment data, much like Western tech conglomerates do. But Beijing has made it clear that trade secrets will no longer be prohibited. The controlled Chinese Communist Party World time put it that way in a recent editorial: No internet giant is allowed to become a super database with more personal data about the Chinese people than the government has, let alone use the data as it pleases.

Widespread use of the digital yuan will provide the Chinese government with a wealth of detailed data on monetary trends, spending and investing behavior in a society already undergoing an unprecedented degree of official scrutiny. And in the long run, government actions could eliminate the influence of pioneering companies in China’s digital economy.

Jeremy Mark is a senior fellow at the Atlantic Councils GeoEconomics Center. He previously worked for the International Monetary Fund and the Asian Wall Street Journal. Follow him on Twitter @ JedMark888.

