Indonesia offers free medicine to help patients who cannot be hospitalized





Indonesia will distribute 300,000 packages containing seven days of COVID-19 drugs to patients.

The country has been hit by the region’s worst coronavirus pandemic, with a total of more than 70,000 deaths to date.

A local nurse told Insider that free medicine can help, but what hospitals desperately need is more oxygen.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced Thursday that his government will distribute 300,000 free packages of COVID-19 drugs and vitamins to coronavirus patients to help those turned away by overcrowded hospitals and medical facilities. Each pack will include a seven-day supply of vitamins, Widodo said on a show. available on YouTube. He added that the distribution would be carried out under “strict supervision” to ensure that it does not disrupt the supply of medical facilities. Patients with mild to moderate symptoms would need a prescription from their doctor to receive additional therapeutic drugs for COVID. Indonesia is currently facing the worst pandemic wave in Southeast Asia, with a total of 2.72 million cases and 70,192 deaths on Thursday. Authorities said the rapid increase in cases is primarily powered by the Delta variant, which in May caused a massive spike in infections and deaths in India. Indonesia’s medical infrastructure is under siege, especially on the islands of Bali and Java. The prices of unproven drugs have skyrocketed there which are believed to help treat COVID-19. There is a constant lack of oxygen in hospitals, and many patients have died in self-isolation after being turned away by overwhelmed medical facilities. “It’s terrifying. Our hospital has converted all but one of the rooms to treat COVID-19 patients. But every shift I turn down at least 10 people,” said an emergency nurse who wishes to remain anonymous for security reasons. He works in a private hospital with a maximum capacity of 600 patients in central Jakarta. “I am constantly exposed to positive cases. There are people lying on the hospital floor. They bring me patients in wheelchairs, who are already dead when they reach me,” he said. told Insider. “Sometimes it takes up to five days to get a swab PCR test result from the testing facilities, so we’re not always completely sure whether a patient has COVID-19 or not.” He said free drugs and vitamins could help ease the country’s suffering, but only to a small extent. “What we need most is oxygen, nothing else is going to help much now,” said the nurse, saying some of her patients are only getting a third of the oxygen they are getting. they need. Indonesia plans to import oxygen from overseas countries such as Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and China, a minister overseeing the pandemic response said Thursday, according to CNBC Indonesia.

