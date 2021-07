Gaetz appeals to Trumpworld for scandal-ravaged re-election fight

Representative Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) Campaign committee has enlisted a team of prominent Trumpworld figures as he seeks re-election amid scandal and possible legal danger, according to files reviewed by Axios.

Why it matters: For a Republican in a party still dominated by the former president, little conduct could surpass loyalty to Donald Trump in the minds of GOP voters. Recently released financial records show Gaetz, a steadfast ally of the former president, is leaning into that reputation amid close scrutiny of his personal life.

What’s New: Gaetz’s second-quarter campaign committee file with the Federal Election Commission shows large payments to a number of Trumpworld luminaries.

Former Trump campaign adviser and surrogate Harlan Hill is by far Gaetz’s biggest supplier. His company, the Logan Circle Group, was paid about $ 737,000 in the second quarter, listed as “advertising” and “strategic campaign consulting.” Gaetz’s third supplier was a consulting firm affiliated with Kash Patel, a former Trump Pentagon aide. The $ 120,000 in campaign fundraising consultancy payments to Trishul LLC, a DC address owned by Patel indicated.

That’s not all.

Gaetz’s campaign paid $ 20,000 this year to a Florida consulting firm called Drake Ventures LLC, run by Roger Stone, a Trump agent. The Justice Department recently accused Stone and his wife of using the business as a vehicle to evade taxes. The campaign also donated just over $ 6,000 to a security company called Viking Executive Protection. It was the Florida division of the Colorado Security Agency, which handled security at Trump’s campaign rallies. CSA’s VP of Business Development is the former Security Supervisor of the Trumps DC Hotel.

What They Say: When asked about Stone and Patel’s work for the campaign, Hill sent in a statement he asked to print in its entirety.

“Four months after the start of a fake scandal concocted by a corporate media outlet which should be and will apologize for its conduct towards Rep Gaetz, they are now reporting on the financial expenses incurred as a result of their own smear campaigns. If we were them, we would worry about our own financial responsibilities having defamed (sic) and lied repeatedly.

The big picture: Gaetz used this list of businesses and individuals adjacent to Trump while seeking re-election amid scrutiny of his ties to a known child sex trafficker.

The congressman’s former associate, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty to six counts and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. The investigation would focus on Gaetz’s conduct, as well as broader allegations of corruption in political circles in central Florida. Gaetz denied any wrongdoing and alleged that a former Justice Department official attempted to extort him and his father with unsubstantiated allegations of criminal conduct.

