Stalin urges Prime Minister Modi to reconsider decision to hold review amid Covid-19

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MP Stalin on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government to reconsider the decision to hold national-level reviews such as the NEET as it can lead to the spread of Covid-19.

“When schools and colleges continued to be closed due to the pandemic, holding nationwide reviews like the NEET may lead to the spread of the virus,” Stalin said and asked the prime minister to reconsider the decision to organize such tests. NEET is scheduled for September 12.

Stalin also informed Prime Minister Modi about the allocation of Covid-19 vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu and said it was comparatively less and that the Center should provide doses of one crore as a special case.

Taking part in a virtual interaction Prime Minister Modi had with chief ministers, Stalin said his government had “completely avoided vaccine wastage”, compared to the previous 6% and that awareness had been raised. successfully created on the importance of getting vaccinated.

Given this awareness, demand for vaccines has increased dramatically in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said.

“However, compared to other states, the allocation for our state is much lower. To deal with this difficult situation, I had requested a special allocation of one crore of vaccine doses. I look forward to your support. on this important issue, “he said. Modi.

On July 13, Stalin said that until July 8, 2021, Tamil Nadu had only received 29 18 110 doses of vaccine from the Center for people in the 18-44 age group and 1 30 08 440 for the above 45-year-old category.

The allowance was grossly insufficient and TN did not receive vaccines commensurate with its population, Stalin said in a letter to Modi.

Stalin recalled that he had asked for an exemption for “all goods related to the coronavirus” and that this should be taken into consideration.

“It is said that there will be a third wave and we are taking all precautionary measures to deal with it and the Union government should provide more aid to states to deal with such an eventuality,” he said. -he declares.

“I assure you that the government of Tamil Nadu will take all measures to manage the pandemic and we will stand shoulder to shoulder with you (Center) and all other states to overcome the pandemic.”

Stalin said his newly elected government faces the difficult task of tackling the second wave of the pandemic and that the government has risen to the challenge and curbed the spread of the virus and brought down the death toll.

“I would like to thank the central government for increasing the oxygen supply and increasing the allocation of Remdesivir in Tamil Nadu.”

He also described the relief initiatives related to Covid-19 as 4,000 assistance to rice ration card holders and distribution of a relief basket, including 14 basic necessities.

The government of Tamil Nadu has extended the supplementary rice allocation by the Center for Priority Ration Card Holders to all category rice ration card holders.

Likewise, the Union government should extend the program to all eligible card holders, he said.

The Prime Minister interacted with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala on the coronavirus scenario.

With contributions from the agency

