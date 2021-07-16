Boris Johnson may reimpose restrictions if Covid levels are ‘unacceptable’ | United Kingdom | New





The solicitor general warned the government minister would take action to reimpose restrictions on coronaviruses in case infections reach “unacceptable” levels. Lucy Frazer’s warning comes as Boris Johnson prepares to organize ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19, lifting most health measures across England. The government’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, spoke curiously ahead of the easing, telling the British the country was “not out of the woods”.

Ms Frazer told Sky News: “I think the Health Secretary has been very clear, as has the Prime Minister, that we will see infections increase. “But the reason the restrictions are being removed is the immunization program that will protect people when these infection rates rise. “Of course, if we find ourselves in a situation where this is unacceptable and we have to remove new restrictions. “This is of course something the government will look into.”

The chief government doctor, Chris Whitty, has warned that England is currently witnessing a “doubling” of the epidemic. “The number of cases is doubling. It also doubles the number of people hospitalized and the number of deaths doubles,” he said. “We still have over 2,000 people hospitalized, and that number is growing. “If we double from 2000 to 4000, from 4000 to 8000, to 8000 and so on, it doesn’t take long to double until you really are very many.” READ MORE: NHS Test and Trace Neighbors ‘Ping’ Through Their House Wall

The health expert added: “I don’t think we should underestimate the fact that we could get into trouble again surprisingly quickly. “We’re not out of the woods on this point yet, we’re in much better shape thanks to the immunization program, drugs and a variety of other things. “But it has a long way to go in the UK, and it is even further from working globally.” Mr Whitty then urged the public to continue to take precautions by saying: “If you look at what people have done, and actually if you look at what people are planning to do now, people have been incredibly good at saying,” I may be a relatively low risk, but people around me are at high risk, and I will change my behaviors. “

It comes as Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, has expressed fears that the UK may experience an outbreak of influenza Later this year. He told Sky News: “We are still in a very high position of uncertainty as to what the next few weeks hold in store for us and in the context of uncertainty, caution is always the right approach.” The JCVI member concluded: “If we have a particularly large and particularly severe flu epidemic this year, we could see thousands of flu deaths. “Now combine that with the other viruses and further Covid, you really have a serious problem on your hands.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1463463/boris-johnson-latest-covid-restriction-coronavirus-lockdown-measures-July-19-update-VN The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos