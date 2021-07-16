Why we always pay attention to Donald Trump





Earlier this week, the main topic of my newsletter was about three books on the past year and the last days of Donald Trump’s presidency. In fact, I’ve written about Trump several times since he left the White House.

After my recent Trump newsletter, I received several emails from Poynter Report readers, as I do whenever I mention Trump.

Sufficient! a reader wrote to me.

Would you please stop writing about Trump? He is no longer the president, said another.

And another wrote: No more Trump! I beg you.

The repression is valid, or at least deserves to be considered. Many see his false claims about the 2020 election and his combative rhetoric as dangerous for the country.

Why give oxygen to his words and his ideas? After all, it’s true, he’s not the president.

But that doesn’t mean he has no more power.

He still has millions of dedicated supporters. He still wields his influence over those in the House and Senate, including some of the country’s most powerful lawmakers. He remains the most influential figure in the Republican Party. He will have a heavy hand over the 2022 midterm elections.

And above all, he could run for president again in 2024.

His past behavior as president needs to be dissected. His current commentary on politics deserves close scrutiny. Its future role must be taken into consideration.

Perhaps much of what he says and who he is could, indeed, be dangerous. But ignoring it could be even more dangerous.

Many ignored Trump or did not take him seriously until the 2016 election. Many rejected the idea that he could become president. Many believed he would never get the support he needed to win the election.

And what happened?

It looks like using the same tactic this time around, ignoring it, dismissing it, not taking it seriously could produce the same results as in 2016. And it clearly isn’t gone.

But covering up Trump comes with a caveat: he must be newsworthy. It can’t be the same old, repeated, bogus complaints of a stolen election and revisionist story about COVID-19 and January 6 and so on.

PolitiFacts Miriam Valverde has a new article: Suspended from social media, Donald Trump turns to mainstream media to push lies.

Trump was kicked from Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms, mainly because of the events of January 6. Valverde writes: Since leaving the White House, Trump has hosted political conferences, organized rallies, held a press conference, given media interviews, appearances with political allies, and written statements (often several by day).

So how do we cover Trump? Well it all comes down to the value of the news.

Aly Coln, professor of media ethics at the University of Washington and Lee and former faculty member at Poynter, told PolitiFacts Valverde, if there is no topical value, they see no reason to be a megaphone for someone who may not be getting anything or getting things done. which are not correct, possibly wrong.

When covering Trump, it is essential that the media call out Trump when he is lying.

Jane E. Kirtley, professor of media ethics and law at the University of Minnesota, told Valverde: Complying with lies is not the media’s proper role, and journalists should push back against lies and statements unfounded.

That’s not to say that every Trump rally is aired, or that everything he says is magnified. But the media can’t just pretend the past four years haven’t happened and Trump is gone for good just because he lost in 2020.

These new books are important history lessons about the Trump presidency, and perhaps a glimpse of what the future may hold. It is essential to keep an eye on what Trump is saying now and its impact on his supporters, his party and Conservative lawmakers.

TV stations, newspapers, websites, and all other forms of media shouldn’t just hand Trump a megaphone. But they shouldn’t turn their backs on him completely, either. The answer is somewhere in between.

Noah Shachtman, the editor of the Daily Beast, moves on to Rolling Stone to become its editor. Shachtman told The New York Times Marc Tracy that he would bring his approach of the Daily Beast (news and emphasis on the web) to his new job at Rolling Stone.

It must be faster, stronger, harder, he told Tracy. We have to go out and get the scoops, take people behind the scenes, show them parts of the world that they don’t see every day.

Shachtman will start his new job in September. He succeeds Jason Fine, who now oversees Rolling Stones podcasts and documentaries after serving as editor for five years. Shachtman has been The Daily Beasts’ top editor since 2018.

Tracy reported that Tracy Connor, editor-in-chief of The Daily Beasts, will be acting editor-in-chief after Shachtman leaves next month.

On Twitter, Shachtman wrote, Rolling Stone changed my life. His music journalism inspired me to play in bands for real. His reporting on conflict gave me a northern star to aim for when I was a national security reporter. I can’t wait to help this amazing team write their next chapter.

He added: You all know how much I love the Beast. I have never had a job so rewarding, fun, and impactful. I have never had colleagues so devoted to their mission. Tracy Connor is the best reporter I know. She’s going to do an incredible job with this team.

CBSs The Talk has finally replaced Sharon Osbourne and her replacement is a bit of a surprise. Actor Jerry OConnell has definitely joined the show, becoming the first male co-host in the show’s history for 11 years.

Then again, that shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. OConnell has been hosting guests for the past few months.

OConnell told his fellow panelists: First of all, I want to say that you ladies have been so welcoming to me. I mean, I came here as a guest months ago, and just from the moment I walked in, you’re just kind, you’re nice, you’re fun, and it worked. And here we are. We were going to have a lot of fun, we really are.

Osbourne left the show in March after an on-air argument with co-host Sheryl Underwood and subsequent reports that Osbourne had made other callous, racist and homophobic comments in the past. The exchange with Underwood began when Osbourne defended British TV host Piers Morgan, who was critical of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Especially Meghan.

OConnell first rose to prominence as a child actor when he played Vern Tessio in the 1986 film Stand by Me. He went on to play roles in films such as Jerry Maguire and Kangaroo Jack, as well as on the Crossing Jordan TV show.

OConnell said on air, it’s something new, you know, I don’t mean it’s scary, but it’s new so it’s a change. And the change is good. You have to do things that scare you, that shake him up a bit, and that definitely shakes him up.

Another day, another play by Tucker Carlson. Time Magazines Charlotte Alter spoke with Tucker Carlson, America’s most powerful curator.

Some of Carlsons comments:

On the Republican Party: First of all, they are incompetent and bad at governing. The party is much more effective as an opposition force than it is as a ruling party. On whether or not he believed Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election: he won the election. Do I think the election was fair? Obviously this was not the case. One day running for president: It seems like the most miserable job you can have. I just don’t have ambitions like that. I have no interest in being liked by people I don’t know.

There are plenty more if you’re interested. Alter writes, he cleans up and legitimizes right-wing conspiratorial thinking, dodges when you try to nail him to the details, then wraps it all up in an argument about censorship and free speech. He has a way of talking about culture and politics that is rooted in challenge: challenge of elites, challenge of federal government, challenge of scientific consensus. And that has earned him the loyalty of millions of Americans who are already suspicious of anything he questions.

For this article, I entrust it to my colleague from Poynter Angela Fu.

As of today, stories and photos produced by union members at The Buffalo News will be aired without a signature. Workers are taking part in the indefinite strike to protest the company’s attempts to outsource jobs and eliminate layoff protections.

The journalists’ union, the Buffalo Newspaper Guild, is negotiating its first contract with Lee Enterprises since February. Lee bought the newspaper from Berkshire Hathaway in January 2020, along with the publications from BH Media Groups.

At stake are three key contract proposals that the union says would hurt workers. The first is to outsource the work done by page designers, copywriters, customer service representatives, and members of the accounting department to Lee hubs located out of state. The second makes it easier for the company to lay off workers. The third gives Lee the right to freeze unionized pension plans.

In addition to launching a strike by signature, a method journalists sometimes use to alert readers to dissatisfaction with their management’s conduct, the union is circulating a petition, which has already collected more than 1,100 signatures.

We are united in our voice to the business and to this community that would stand up for what is right, Buffalo Newspaper Guild President Sandra Tan said at a press conference Thursday. And if we had to remove our signatures from the printed paper so that people wouldn’t see our names even though we take our names as a personal source of pride in everything we produce, then that’s what we were going to do.

Lee Enterprises spokesman Charles Arms declined to comment.

Do you have any comments or advice? Email Tom Jones, Poynter Media Editor, at [email protected]

The Poynter Report is our daily media newsletter. To receive it in your inbox from Monday to Friday, sign up here.

Follow us on Twitter and on Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.poynter.org/newsletters/2021/why-we-still-pay-attention-to-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos