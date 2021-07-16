Imran Khan says no effort would be spared to fully probe the blast





Bus explosion in Pakistan: The bus fell into a deep ravine after the explosion. (Deposit)

Islamabad:

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan assured his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on Friday that no effort would be spared to thoroughly investigate the explosion of a bus that killed nine Chinese nationals, stressing that “hostile forces” do not would not be allowed to harm both countries.

Khan had a phone conversation with the Chinese premier to express his condolences for the loss of lives of Chinese nationals caused by the tragic incident in the Dasu region of the Upper Kohistan district of the troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.

At least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals and two Frontier Corps soldiers, died and 39 others were injured when the bus carrying Chinese engineers and workers to the Dasu Dam site under construction exploded. The bus fell into a deep ravine after the explosion.

According to an official statement, Khan reiterated that Pakistan and China have a staunch friendship that has stood the test of time.

“No hostile force would be allowed to damage the fraternal relations between Pakistan and China,” he said.

Khan assured Li that no effort would be spared to fully investigate the incident, adding that the safety of Chinese nationals, workers, projects and institutions in Pakistan is the government’s top priority.

He also said that the Pakistani people share the grief and pain of the bereaved families and stressed that Pakistan is providing the best possible medical care to injured Chinese nationals.

So far, it is not clear whether the explosion was caused by a technical failure or whether the vehicle was hit by an explosion. While China called the incident a bombing, Pakistan said the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

China announced Thursday that it is sending a special team of experts to Pakistan to investigate the blast.

Chinese engineers and construction workers are helping Pakistan build a dam, which is part of the $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

At the same time, The Express Tribune reported that the meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee, the strategic brain of the China-Pakistan economic corridor, was abruptly postponed on Thursday. The meeting was scheduled for Friday.

The decision to postpone the meeting was taken a day after the Dasu incident, highlighting the challenges the two countries face due to the evolving regional security situation.

China was to raise the issue of revitalizing the CPEC, making the CPEC 2017-30 long-term plan effective and the issues facing Chinese companies working on CPEC projects, including a delay in paying their membership fees. electricity production.

“The JCC-10 meeting on CPEC scheduled for July 16, 2021 has been postponed to a later date after Eid,” tweeted Lieutenant-General Asim Saleem Bajwa, Chairman of the CPEC Authority. He said a new date would be shared once finalized, but pending preparations continue.

Bajwa received a call on Thursday regarding the postponement of the meeting in the middle of a meeting that Planning Minister Asad Umar was holding with the provinces to resolve issues before the JCC, a senior official told the Express Tribune. He said the Chinese were not happy with the way Pakistan handled the problem of the bus attacks.

The safety of Chinese nationals and CPEC assets was also on the agenda of the 10th CCM meeting. The JCC draft minutes suggested that the Chinese fear changes in the regional security situation will exacerbate the security threats facing the CPEC.

The CCM meeting was scheduled after a 20-month hiatus. The last CCM meeting took place in November 2019.

Planning Minister Umar and Vice Chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission Ning Jizhe were to co-chair the all-important meeting that could have given serious impetus to the stalled CPEC.

