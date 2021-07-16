Politics
Charges of genocide “must be prosecuted,” Smith told religious freedom summit – Catholic Philly
WASHINGTON (CNS) – Charges of genocide – whoever the victim, whoever the perpetrator – “must be prosecuted,” Representative Chris Smith, RN.J., said on July 14 at the International Summit on religious freedom in Washington.
Smith, who cited the genocides of Jews and Armenians as examples of 20th-century genocides, focused his summit remarks on China.
“Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party have exponentially increased the persecution against believers – including Christians, Muslims, Tibetan Buddhists and Falun Gong practitioners – in a way not seen since the Cultural Revolution,” he said. he declared.
Smith added that since the passage and signing of the International Religious Freedom Act in 1998, China has been listed as a “country of particular concern” in legally mandated human rights reports. China is “a blatant violator of religious freedom,” he said.
“Now Xi, apparently fearing the power of independent religious belief as a challenge to Communist Party domination, is trying to destroy or drastically transform religion into the party’s slave, using a draconian policy known as sinization.” , said Smith.
“Under Sinicization, all religions and all believers must conform to communist ideology and promote it aggressively, otherwise,” he added. “To understand correctly, believers of all faiths are harassed, arrested, imprisoned or tortured. Only those who conform are relatively unharmed.
“Xi Jinping’s genocide includes the enforced disappearances of millions of Uyghurs in concentration camps, the forced sterilization of Uyghur women, the forced abortion of their babies and the state abduction of Uyghur children from orphanages far away. from home to be brought up with a non-Uyghur education. he told the rally, which met at a Washington hotel.
“Today, the Chinese Communist Party is systematically erasing Islam in western China: razing mosques and shrines, severely strangling all religious practices and forcing camp detainees to renounce their faith,” said Smith.
“Leaked documents published by the New York Times cites Xi Jinping shamelessly pushing his genocide as saying, ‘Show no mercy.’ “
Smith said, “Surprisingly, as he prepares to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang. Smith led a congressional hearing in May on what he called “the Beijing Genocide Olympics.”
During the hearing, Smith said he said “it is time to move the Games to another city and country or to boycott.”
The day before Smith’s summit appearance, he held a separate hearing on human rights violations in China in which a witness described the use of “tiger chairs” against Uyghur and Kazakh detainees, as well as the systematic rape of Uyghur women by the Chinese authorities. The Tiger chairs, made of metal, feature handcuffs attached to the chair, in which inmates sit immobilized for what appear to be countless hours or days.
Smith cited parts of the United Nations Genocide Convention which defines genocide against any “national, ethnic, racial or religious group,” including “killing members of the group,” “causing grievous bodily or mental harm to people. group members ”,“ ”impose measures to prevent births within the group” and “forcibly transfer children in the group to another group”.
“In light of what is now known – and in solidarity with the oppressed and not the oppressor, in solidarity with the victims and not the aggressor – all legal and ethical means to ‘punish’ the Chinese Communist Party for the crime of genocide must be prosecuted, ”Smith said.
In a related case, Smith was pushed back in a party line vote by the House Foreign Affairs Committee on his attempt to give American citizens the right to sue China for its lack of transparency during the pandemic of coronavirus.
In a July 15 statement, Smith said he would seek to reintroduce his measure in the House during debate on the bill, the Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement, or EAGLE, Act.
Sources
2/ https://catholicphilly.com/2021/07/news/national-news/genocide-charges-must-be-pursued-smith-says-at-religious-freedom-summit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]