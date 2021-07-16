WASHINGTON (CNS) – Charges of genocide – whoever the victim, whoever the perpetrator – “must be prosecuted,” Representative Chris Smith, RN.J., said on July 14 at the International Summit on religious freedom in Washington.

Smith, who cited the genocides of Jews and Armenians as examples of 20th-century genocides, focused his summit remarks on China.

“Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party have exponentially increased the persecution against believers – including Christians, Muslims, Tibetan Buddhists and Falun Gong practitioners – in a way not seen since the Cultural Revolution,” he said. he declared.

Smith added that since the passage and signing of the International Religious Freedom Act in 1998, China has been listed as a “country of particular concern” in legally mandated human rights reports. China is “a blatant violator of religious freedom,” he said.

“Now Xi, apparently fearing the power of independent religious belief as a challenge to Communist Party domination, is trying to destroy or drastically transform religion into the party’s slave, using a draconian policy known as sinization.” , said Smith.

“Under Sinicization, all religions and all believers must conform to communist ideology and promote it aggressively, otherwise,” he added. “To understand correctly, believers of all faiths are harassed, arrested, imprisoned or tortured. Only those who conform are relatively unharmed.

“Xi Jinping’s genocide includes the enforced disappearances of millions of Uyghurs in concentration camps, the forced sterilization of Uyghur women, the forced abortion of their babies and the state abduction of Uyghur children from orphanages far away. from home to be brought up with a non-Uyghur education. he told the rally, which met at a Washington hotel.

“Today, the Chinese Communist Party is systematically erasing Islam in western China: razing mosques and shrines, severely strangling all religious practices and forcing camp detainees to renounce their faith,” said Smith.

“Leaked documents published by the New York Times cites Xi Jinping shamelessly pushing his genocide as saying, ‘Show no mercy.’ “

Smith said, “Surprisingly, as he prepares to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang. Smith led a congressional hearing in May on what he called “the Beijing Genocide Olympics.”

During the hearing, Smith said he said “it is time to move the Games to another city and country or to boycott.”

The day before Smith’s summit appearance, he held a separate hearing on human rights violations in China in which a witness described the use of “tiger chairs” against Uyghur and Kazakh detainees, as well as the systematic rape of Uyghur women by the Chinese authorities. The Tiger chairs, made of metal, feature handcuffs attached to the chair, in which inmates sit immobilized for what appear to be countless hours or days.

Smith cited parts of the United Nations Genocide Convention which defines genocide against any “national, ethnic, racial or religious group,” including “killing members of the group,” “causing grievous bodily or mental harm to people. group members ”,“ ”impose measures to prevent births within the group” and “forcibly transfer children in the group to another group”.

“In light of what is now known – and in solidarity with the oppressed and not the oppressor, in solidarity with the victims and not the aggressor – all legal and ethical means to ‘punish’ the Chinese Communist Party for the crime of genocide must be prosecuted, ”Smith said.

In a related case, Smith was pushed back in a party line vote by the House Foreign Affairs Committee on his attempt to give American citizens the right to sue China for its lack of transparency during the pandemic of coronavirus.

In a July 15 statement, Smith said he would seek to reintroduce his measure in the House during debate on the bill, the Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement, or EAGLE, Act.