Donald Trump just doesn’t want to leave





In his new book "Landslide", journalist Michael Wolff argues that former President Trump is a madman in need of a straitjacket.

Perhaps the word Trump, a century from now, will no longer refer to a man or even a presidential administration.

It may be the name of an era. A decisive period in human history when the United States underwent a near-death experience and whether or not they regained their cognitive faculties.

As one of the fastest early editors in history, journalist Michael Wolff chronicles the Trump era from the start. Now he has a new book slamming his cause: Donald Trump has hit the nation like a wrecking ball, and it will be a long, long time before we recover.

Landslide is the third in a remarkable trilogy of Wolff White House cauldrons. The first, Fire and Fury, was released in 2018. Siege was released in 2019. This new one, captioned The Last Days of the Trump Presidency, came out this month.

I call it a trilogy, hopefully, because who knows where this thing ends? Maybe one day we’ll see a Wolff omnibus, with new titles like Phoenix: Trump from the Ashes, King: Trump Enthroned, and Afterlife: Trump Reigns from the Grave.

But even if the future is not so bleak, the times do not have a hard out, as the leaders say, and if the former president has shown us anything, it is that he can never , never, never manage the act of disappearance implied by a hard out.

Or even a soft one.

The landslide, in fact, is a chronicle of Trump’s hysterical inability to leave. He gets his title from Trump’s baseless insistence that he triumphed in an election he actually lost.

But it also involves an avalanche of a different kind: an avalanche that began when Trump’s psychological convulsions sparked a gradual collapse of the U.S. government hubs.

Wolff is a con artist with a great tolerance for general venality, vulgar discussion in the locker room, and the company of underarm sources like master of the dark arts Steve Bannon and lawyer Rudy Giuliani, now unlicensed in New York and Washington. . But his patience with carnies allows him an astonishing access. He’s also good at picking up insider images, like when Bannon describes Giuliani, in his aphasic times, like in the Mumble Tank.

Wolff also has a hard-earned thesis. Donald Trump, he argues, is not as crazy as a fox. He’s just a madman, a madman who needs a straitjacket. He doesn’t play chess or even checkers; hes covering pages with Sharpie Xs and calling it tic-tac-toe.

Worse yet, Trump insists the law should turn his scribbles into winning legal cases and triumph over everything. One motive of the book is how much Trump despises all of his lawyers. In his opinion, only their incompetence prevents him from playing his rightful role as President of the Americas forever.

If you want to relive it, the book covers the throes of the 2020 presidential election and the shattering Trump campaign.

Trump declined to offer a platform, to admit the extent of the pandemic, or to wear a mask. He contracted COVID-19.

An overexcited rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, collided with empty seat banks. The Republican Party hosted a Spinal Tap-caliber convention with Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend screaming.

Brad Parscale, the president’s campaign manager, has had what Wolff calls a psychotic break. He was taken away by the police.

Trump was seething and fuming in the debates. He encouraged the neofascist Proud Boys.

But somehow, according to Wolffs sources, Trump remained convinced Joe Biden couldn’t beat him. Trump declared defeat unimaginable, which allowed his brain to take hold of an imaginary victory.

Trump’s kick-ass melee figures prominently in Landslide’s concentric circles that include the plausibly OK (then Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, campaign spokesman Jason Miller) to the Flowery Not OK (MyPillow mogul Mike Lindell) , attorney for Kraken Sidney Powell). The Election Night scrum contest to see who could yea strongest Trump set the stage for the Big Lie and the Jan.6 coup / insurgency attempt.

But this descending stance was ultimately unsustainable for at least some pillars of Trump. In Wolffs’ account, Rupert Murdoch purposely gave Trump the middle finger by asking Fox News to call Arizona early for Biden.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are missing; Mitch McConnell, then Senate Majority Leader, and Atty. General William Barr acknowledged Bidens’ clear victory.

Wolff represents those who have stood against Trump as rampant desperados, their minds blunted by Trump’s treatment, greasy flattery, and savage cruelty. At the forefront: Powell, Giuliani and another lawyer with questionable ethics, Jenna Ellis. Also, those “Star Wars barflies: Republican Representatives Jim Jordan, Louie Gohmert, Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar.

The whole story unfolds like a Greek tragedy because we know where the desecration of the Capitol and American democracy is going. Here and there, in moments of semi-clarity, it appears that Trump may be dissuaded from inciting violence, but that does not happen.

The book ends with a spontaneous interview Trump gives Wolff. In a thunderbolt, Trump hits McConnell, Mike Pence, Karl Rove, Chris Christie, Kevin McCarthy and Brett M. Kavanaugh.

But Wolff cannot stop there. And neither does Trump. The former president hints at a comeback, and Wolff ends on a smelly cliffhanger. Obviously, as long as this low and dishonest time persists, Wolff will be there to chronicle it.

This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.

